Ver. 1.2.1 is now live as of October 30, 2025.
The main changes implemented in this patch are as follows.
Update Details:
1. Additional Game Mode
・ The online multiplayer mode FOX HUNT is now live.
Please refer to Steam News for more details on FOX HUNT.
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2417610/view/605297293021675570
Please click here for more details on FOX HUNT.
https://www.konami.com/mg/mgs3r/foxhunt/us/en/
2. Additional Features
・ Implemented support for 21:9 Aspect Ratio Displays.
16:9 Display（Captured at 1920x1080）
21:9 Display（Captured at 3440x1440）
*On certain screens —such as cutscenes and menu displays— the aspect ratio will be locked to 16:9 regardless of your system settings or display environment.
*Some UI elements will remain positioned as they are in the 16:9 layout.
・ Added the option to fix camera distance settings when playing in New Style.
・ Introduced an in-game feature that allows players to view their system environment.
3. Bug Fixes
- Improved overall performance stability.
- Resolved an issue where background music would not play during certain cutscenes.
- Fixed a timing mismatch between user actions and background music ending.
- Corrected an issue that occasionally prevented specific actions by Raikov from triggering.
- Implemented minor bug fixes and general adjustments.
We will provide further update information as soon as it becomes available.
Changed files in this update