Ver. 1.2.1 is now live as of October 30, 2025.

The main changes implemented in this patch are as follows.

Update Details:

1. Additional Game Mode

・ The online multiplayer mode FOX HUNT is now live.

Please refer to Steam News for more details on FOX HUNT.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2417610/view/605297293021675570

Please click here for more details on FOX HUNT.

https://www.konami.com/mg/mgs3r/foxhunt/us/en/

2. Additional Features

・ Implemented support for 21:9 Aspect Ratio Displays.

16:9 Display（Captured at 1920x1080）

21:9 Display（Captured at 3440x1440）

*On certain screens —such as cutscenes and menu displays— the aspect ratio will be locked to 16:9 regardless of your system settings or display environment.

*Some UI elements will remain positioned as they are in the 16:9 layout.

・ Added the option to fix camera distance settings when playing in New Style.

・ Introduced an in-game feature that allows players to view their system environment.

3. Bug Fixes

- Improved overall performance stability.

- Resolved an issue where background music would not play during certain cutscenes.

- Fixed a timing mismatch between user actions and background music ending.

- Corrected an issue that occasionally prevented specific actions by Raikov from triggering.

- Implemented minor bug fixes and general adjustments.

We will provide further update information as soon as it becomes available.