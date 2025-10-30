 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20494929 Edited 30 October 2025 – 02:09:07 UTC by Wendy
Update notes via Steam Community

Ver. 1.2.1 is now live as of October 30, 2025.

The main changes implemented in this patch are as follows.

Update Details:

1.　Additional Game Mode

・　The online multiplayer mode FOX HUNT is now live.

Please refer to Steam News for more details on FOX HUNT.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2417610/view/605297293021675570

Please click here for more details on FOX HUNT.

https://www.konami.com/mg/mgs3r/foxhunt/us/en/

2. Additional Features

・　 Implemented support for 21:9 Aspect Ratio Displays.

16:9 Display（Captured at 1920x1080）

21:9 Display（Captured at 3440x1440）

*On certain screens —such as cutscenes and menu displays— the aspect ratio will be locked to 16:9 regardless of your system settings or display environment.

*Some UI elements will remain positioned as they are in the 16:9 layout.

・　Added the option to fix camera distance settings when playing in New Style.

・　Introduced an in-game feature that allows players to view their system environment.

3. Bug Fixes

- Improved overall performance stability.

- Resolved an issue where background music would not play during certain cutscenes.

- Fixed a timing mismatch between user actions and background music ending.

- Corrected an issue that occasionally prevented specific actions by Raikov from triggering.

- Implemented minor bug fixes and general adjustments.

We will provide further update information as soon as it becomes available.

Changed files in this update

