22 October 2025 Build 20494865
Update notes via Steam Community
Exile Burden

  • Added an escalation animation to highlight the UI element more clearly.


Combos

  • Simplified combo flow: no longer consumes tile uses, instead rewards a yield multiplier.
  • Removed the old combo tip.
  • Improved visual highlight for the action that completes a combo.


UI & Controls

  • Improved pawn selector with stronger contrast when a pawn is not selected.
  • Inventory and Tools can now be toggled with I and T even when other UI panels are open.
  • Dialog skip reworked into a two-step process: first press reveals the full text, second press proceeds to the next line.


Objectives

  • Improved the Build Shelter goal text to reference the required materials directly.

