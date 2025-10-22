- Added an escalation animation to highlight the UI element more clearly.
Combos
- Simplified combo flow: no longer consumes tile uses, instead rewards a yield multiplier.
- Removed the old combo tip.
- Improved visual highlight for the action that completes a combo.
UI & Controls
- Improved pawn selector with stronger contrast when a pawn is not selected.
- Inventory and Tools can now be toggled with I and T even when other UI panels are open.
- Dialog skip reworked into a two-step process: first press reveals the full text, second press proceeds to the next line.
Objectives
- Improved the Build Shelter goal text to reference the required materials directly.
Changed files in this update