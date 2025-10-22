Hello, Winion Virus players!
This is Dawntown Studio.
Here are the details of the latest update:
Japanese and Chinese languages have been newly added.
→ The Achievement System and Multiple Endings will be added in the next update. Thank you for your patience!
We have upgraded the Unity version that previously had potential security issues.
→ Although there have been no official reports of damage, we followed Unity’s recommendation and performed a version upgrade for safety.
Due to the addition of the Save feature, the Desktop Mode may have temporarily disappeared.
→ Simply enter and exit the Story Mode once, and it will be automatically restored.
If you report a critical bug that makes the game unplayable, you’ll receive a small gift as our thanks.
Thank you for your continued support.
Dawntown Studio
Contact Us
For any inquiries, please reach out through the following channels:
Email : dawntown0914@gmail.com
Twitter : @Winion_Virus
Changed files in this update