→ The Achievement System and Multiple Endings will be added in the next update. Thank you for your patience!

Japanese and Chinese languages have been newly added.

→ Although there have been no official reports of damage , we followed Unity’s recommendation and performed a version upgrade for safety.

We have upgraded the Unity version that previously had potential security issues.

Due to the addition of the Save feature, the Desktop Mode may have temporarily disappeared.

→ Simply enter and exit the Story Mode once, and it will be automatically restored.