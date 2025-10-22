 Skip to content
Major 22 October 2025 Build 20494854 Edited 22 October 2025 – 16:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Winion Virus players!

This is Dawntown Studio.

Here are the details of the latest update:

  • Japanese and Chinese languages have been newly added.

    → The Achievement System and Multiple Endings will be added in the next update. Thank you for your patience!

  • We have upgraded the Unity version that previously had potential security issues.

    → Although there have been no official reports of damage, we followed Unity’s recommendation and performed a version upgrade for safety.

  • Due to the addition of the Save feature, the Desktop Mode may have temporarily disappeared.

    → Simply enter and exit the Story Mode once, and it will be automatically restored.

  • If you report a critical bug that makes the game unplayable, you’ll receive a small gift as our thanks.

Thank you for your continued support.

Dawntown Studio

Contact Us

For any inquiries, please reach out through the following channels:

  • Twitter : @Winion_Virus

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3334661
