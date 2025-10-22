v1.0.2 Update:

Fixes include the following:

1): Fixed an issue with the screen scaling in pregnancy sex positions.

2): Fixed a bug where the page number "=5" would appear in the English and Traditional Chinese document loading screens.

3): Fixed a bug where the "energy consumption limit" pop-up window in some sex positions in the DEMO and official versions would automatically jump to the checkout screen.

4): Fixed a UI image misplacement issue.

5): Fixed an issue where the English, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese shop interfaces displayed Chinese characters after purchasing items.

6): Fixed a bug where the music would stop playing during the tutorials in the DEMO and official versions.

7): Reduced the font size of all interactive sex position pleasure data to prevent the "%" symbol from being misplaced.

8): Fixed an issue where the flirt button could not be clicked again on Day 10 after flirting with Susan twice or more.

9): Fixed an issue with incorrect tooltip placement on the Homepage/Shop/Training Room.



Updated version: v1.0.2

Please check your version!



New Version Plans:

Additional animations and expression differences are being worked on. The next update is expected to be v1.1.

Expected v1.1 Updates:

1): Added animations for additional sex positions.

2): Added expression changes for Freya after she falls (transforms her into estrus).

3): Added effects such as bruises and scars to Freya's body when her health is low.

4): Modified Freya's physical fitness to increase her maximum physical fitness when not taking medicine.