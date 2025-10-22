 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20494798 Edited 22 October 2025 – 11:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
v1.0.2 Update:
Fixes include the following:
1): Fixed an issue with the screen scaling in pregnancy sex positions.
2): Fixed a bug where the page number "=5" would appear in the English and Traditional Chinese document loading screens.
3): Fixed a bug where the "energy consumption limit" pop-up window in some sex positions in the DEMO and official versions would automatically jump to the checkout screen.
4): Fixed a UI image misplacement issue.
5): Fixed an issue where the English, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese shop interfaces displayed Chinese characters after purchasing items.
6): Fixed a bug where the music would stop playing during the tutorials in the DEMO and official versions.
7): Reduced the font size of all interactive sex position pleasure data to prevent the "%" symbol from being misplaced.
8): Fixed an issue where the flirt button could not be clicked again on Day 10 after flirting with Susan twice or more.
9): Fixed an issue with incorrect tooltip placement on the Homepage/Shop/Training Room.

Updated version: v1.0.2
Please check your version!

New Version Plans:
Additional animations and expression differences are being worked on. The next update is expected to be v1.1.
Expected v1.1 Updates:
1): Added animations for additional sex positions.
2): Added expression changes for Freya after she falls (transforms her into estrus).
3): Added effects such as bruises and scars to Freya's body when her health is low.
4): Modified Freya's physical fitness to increase her maximum physical fitness when not taking medicine.

Changed files in this update

