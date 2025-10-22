v1.0.2 Update:
Fixes include the following:
1): Fixed an issue with the screen scaling in pregnancy sex positions.
2): Fixed a bug where the page number "=5" would appear in the English and Traditional Chinese document loading screens.
3): Fixed a bug where the "energy consumption limit" pop-up window in some sex positions in the DEMO and official versions would automatically jump to the checkout screen.
4): Fixed a UI image misplacement issue.
5): Fixed an issue where the English, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese shop interfaces displayed Chinese characters after purchasing items.
6): Fixed a bug where the music would stop playing during the tutorials in the DEMO and official versions.
7): Reduced the font size of all interactive sex position pleasure data to prevent the "%" symbol from being misplaced.
8): Fixed an issue where the flirt button could not be clicked again on Day 10 after flirting with Susan twice or more.
9): Fixed an issue with incorrect tooltip placement on the Homepage/Shop/Training Room.
Updated version: v1.0.2
Please check your version!
New Version Plans:
Additional animations and expression differences are being worked on. The next update is expected to be v1.1.
Expected v1.1 Updates:
1): Added animations for additional sex positions.
2): Added expression changes for Freya after she falls (transforms her into estrus).
3): Added effects such as bruises and scars to Freya's body when her health is low.
4): Modified Freya's physical fitness to increase her maximum physical fitness when not taking medicine.
1022 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update