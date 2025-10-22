- Released soundtrack volume 5
- Added bulk create button to create multiple custom levels at once
- Added virtual keyboard for controller
- Revamped UI
- Added ability to download soundtrack songs
- Better game element pulsing to the song
- Added little text in the bottom right corner while playing which tells you the selected song and modifiers
- Added controller vibration
- Bug fixes
Version 1.3.0
