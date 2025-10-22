Link to video overview of the patch notes with subtitles:

Disappearances in the Zone are not uncommon, but in recent months there have been too many: stalkers vanish without a trace — no bodies, no gear, not even the slightest clue. No one knows the reasons, but there is more and more talk about an abandoned scientific complex that used to be unreachable. People began to disappear just when the anomalies blocking the way to him suddenly vanished. Now the four go to explore a place that was considered dead and abandoned. They hope to find answers, but instead they will find a monster that only resembles the human form. A monster that guards its secrets... or lures new victims to itself. Run away or reveal the secret, at the risk of dying? A tough choice — especially when someone is watching you from the darkness.

New mode

A new game mode, Encaged, is now available in the Events Hub.

You are given a choice of two roles:

Hunter;

Survivor.

When playing in a squad, you can only play as Survivors.

Hunter

Features of the Hunter:

Keeps the entire location in fear;

Senses the presence of the Survivors in his lair;

Has special skills;

Restricted in jumping, overcoming obstacles and fast running;

Does not kill the Survivor after a knockout — only captures them in a cage. However, be aware that prisoners can be rescued by other Survivors.

Hunter's main goal is to capture all Survivors and stop them from escaping.

Survivor

Features of the Survivor:

Avoids the Hunter by all means, or tries to fight back;

Divided into several classes;

Has increased stamina usage;

In order to survive, they need to complete the main task and evacuate.

Rummage through the contents of the boxes in search of a means to fight the Hunter;

After completing the main task, tries with all their might to find the door for evacuation, or to fight back against the Hunter by unlocking the safes.

Classes

There are four classes available for you to play: Medic, Engineer, Scout, and Military.

Main task

The task always consists of two elements:

Collection of folders;

Repair of equipment.

The number of folders and repair equipment varies from match to match.

Folders:

Randomise the placement for every match;

Can be detected by its signature sound.

Equipment repair:

Randomise the placement for every match;

There are always two more than required by the task;

Can be detected by its signature sound;

If you make a mistake, the Hunter will see you through walls.

The Hunter can interrupt the repair progress by hitting the panel of the broken equipment.

Evacuation

Evacuation becomes available after completing the main task.

To evacuate, press and hold the two buttons next to the hermetic door;

There are several hermetic doors on the map, but not all of them are suitable for evacuation;

After completing the main task, the door appropriate for evacuation will begin to emit a signature sound;

Attentive players can identify the escape door even before completing the main task by the flashing red lights above the hermetic door and the presence of push buttons.

Boxes

There are three types of boxes in this mode:

Medical: Appear in random locations on the map; Contain medical items that increase the resistance to the Hunter's hits, increase speed and restore health; Medic uses items from this box more effectively.



With weapons: Appear in random locations on the map; Contain traps, flashbang grenades, and weapons to fight the Hunter; Military uses items from this box more effectively.



Safe: Always located in the same place; Unlocked after equipment repair; Contains medicine and weapons of the mode, allowing you to defeat the Hunter.



Other mechanics

Door with button: Allows Survivors to close the door directly in front of the Hunter or use it to escape; Hunter can break the door; Has a timer for opening and closing, the status can be monitored by the red button above the door.



Breakable obstacles: Can be broken by the Hunter; Give Survivors an advantage during the chase.



Flask with mysterious liquid: Appears in random locations on the map; When found in inventory, speeds up nearby Hunter; When used, instantly restores the Survivor's stamina.



Rewards and tasks

During the session, the player receives session points, which are converted into:

Game Rubles;

Event currency — Grim Sigil.

You can obtain Grim sigils by playing Encgaed mode and completing challenges.

Players receive session points for almost every useful action, but the following are particularly valuable:

For Survivors: Helping teammates and freeing them from the cage; Evacuation; Killing the Hunter.

For Hunter: Capture and murder of the Survivor in the cage.



Challenges and Event Shop

In the Events Hub tab, you can find information about the Encaged mode challenges and the rewards for completing them.

There is also a shop where you can purchase the items you need using the event currency.

Season Pass tasks

Two Season Pass challenges have been added as part of the Encgaed mode.

Event cases

You can access the themed boxes via the Shadow Trophies tab in the Events Hub. There you can open them for the Grim sigil currency.

The following rewards await you for the most valuable case, Hunter's Reliquary:

They offer new artefacts that can make your build even more effective. They have the following properties:

Style for Season Pass level 1000

Upon reaching level 1000 of the Season Pass, you will receive the Knacker style for the Pancor Jackhammer weapon as a reward. Get ready for some wildly stylish close-range fights!

Profile customisation

Now you can customise your profile to suit your taste.

Click on the Profile Design tab to do this.There you can change your visit card: choose a tag, set a background, pattern, and add stickers, which you can even change the angle of!

Rework of character interaction

Now, a mini banner of the player's profile will be displayed in the interaction window.

Updated interaction with the menu itself:

Opens with F, closes with F/ESC or by pressing any menu button;

For convenience, hotkeys are assigned to the interaction buttons.

New offers in the in-game shop

Discounts on styles

Great news for collectors!

The in-game shop has been updated: prices for styles of Black Market season have been lowered, and they can now be purchased in transferable form.

And during the Encaged mode, there is an additional discount on the styles!

Forbidden pack

The in-game shop offers a Forbidden pack for a snappy start to the event's most valuable rewards! It includes:

15 000 Season points;

5 Mysterious Loot season boxes;

7 500 Grim sigil event currency.

The pack can be purchased 20 times, but please note that the special discount only applies to the first 5 purchases of the pack.

New section in the shop

A new section has appeared in the in-game shop where you can purchase season items to customise your profile!

Advanced Case

The in-game shop has been updated with an advanced case — now featuring a new Freezer container inside.

Case will be available until the end of the Horrors of the Zone season.

Aesthete's Case II

The Aesthete's Case II has also been added to the line-up of new items, including previously released armour motifs and unique styles for the bolt — Battery.

Other

Updated design of safe zones to match the theme of the season.

Updated the announcement board model.

Updated descriptions for all armour.

Added the ability to convert personal Anomalous Serum and Quantum Batteries into their barter variants via the item menu.

Updated the ZIVCAS 3.0 EXPANSE clan style paint mask for Albatross Heavy Assault.

Added ammo for PTRD-M to Session Battles purchase.

Removed the Stability parameter for the STOMP medicine.

Changed the speed of messages in the location chat from three messages in 30 seconds to one message every 10 seconds.

Increased the maximum number of items that can be stacked together from one to two for the following items:

PDA Spare Parts;

Expensive Cigarettes;

Strong Behemoth's Eye.

Corrected several minor localization bugs in all languages.