Coaches,
The Mid-Season 10 update is now live! This patch focuses on quality-of-life improvements, fixes for Hypnotic Gaze and AI interactions, and several adjustments to offline play.
Patch Notes
Default Teams menu filter is now “Last team used” (instead of "Last team created")
Added an Admin Tools button in competition and league parameters
Fixed an issue during sequence planification with more than 3 steps that made impossible to modify the last planification step after cancelling it
Team-mates are no longer valid targets for Hypnotic Gaze
Fixed incorrect Hypnotic Gaze declaration during Blitz Kick-off
Fixed placeholder text for Vampire mercenaries
Fixed a softlock caused by Dodge/Tackle interactions against AI
Minor animation and clipping updates
[OFFLINE] Added automatic save after team redraft
[OFFLINE] Fixed missing paid logos/emblems
[OFFLINE] Eternal League minor fixes
Thank you for your ongoing support, see you on the pitch, Coaches! 🏆
Changed files in this update