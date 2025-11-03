Coaches,

The Mid-Season 10 update is now live! This patch focuses on quality-of-life improvements, fixes for Hypnotic Gaze and AI interactions, and several adjustments to offline play.

Patch Notes

Default Teams menu filter is now “Last team used” (instead of "Last team created")

Added an Admin Tools button in competition and league parameters

Fixed an issue during sequence planification with more than 3 steps that made impossible to modify the last planification step after cancelling it

Team-mates are no longer valid targets for Hypnotic Gaze

Fixed incorrect Hypnotic Gaze declaration during Blitz Kick-off

Fixed placeholder text for Vampire mercenaries

Fixed a softlock caused by Dodge/Tackle interactions against AI

Minor animation and clipping updates

[OFFLINE] Added automatic save after team redraft

[OFFLINE] Fixed missing paid logos/emblems

[OFFLINE] Eternal League minor fixes

Thank you for your ongoing support, see you on the pitch, Coaches! 🏆