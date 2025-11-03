 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20494627 Edited 3 November 2025 – 10:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Coaches,

The Mid-Season 10 update is now live! This patch focuses on quality-of-life improvements, fixes for Hypnotic Gaze and AI interactions, and several adjustments to offline play.

Patch Notes

  • Default Teams menu filter is now “Last team used” (instead of "Last team created")

  • Added an Admin Tools button in competition and league parameters

  • Fixed an issue during sequence planification with more than 3 steps that made impossible to modify the last planification step after cancelling it

  • Team-mates are no longer valid targets for Hypnotic Gaze

  • Fixed incorrect Hypnotic Gaze declaration during Blitz Kick-off

  • Fixed placeholder text for Vampire mercenaries

  • Fixed a softlock caused by Dodge/Tackle interactions against AI

  • Minor animation and clipping updates

  • [OFFLINE] Added automatic save after team redraft

  • [OFFLINE] Fixed missing paid logos/emblems

  • [OFFLINE] Eternal League minor fixes

Thank you for your ongoing support, see you on the pitch, Coaches! 🏆

Changed files in this update

