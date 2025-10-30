Changes
- Decider combinator, arithmetic combinator and selector combinator are now primary energy consumers and have buffer size increased to make them more reliable in case of low power.
- Reduced selector combinator energy usage from 5kW to 1kW.
- When using "Entity tooltip delay", the timer is also reset when moving the camera or the character. Fixes blinking entity tooltip when moving.
Bugfixes
- Fixed scripted technology trigger was unable to load layered icons. more
- Fixed tips and tricks item was unable to load layered icons.
- Fixed stomper stomp sound playing way too many times when dying by stomping in a mine field. more
- Fixed electric turret was suggesting it is possible to read ammo. more
- Fixed a crash when artillery turret didn't have rotating_sound defined even though it's optional. more
- Fixed startup crashes on some Intel Macbook Pros. more
- Fixed that changing player's character could cause equipment related events to not fire. more
- Fixed upgrading programmable speaker would clear settings. more
- Fixed that LuaPlayer::can_build_from_cursor would play the not-allowed sound when out of reach. more
- Fixed that on_chart_tag_modified was not called when name/icon was modified by script. more
- Fixed a crash when a surface is deleted while viewing a ping tooltip for that surface. more
- Fixed some OpenGL lighting issues when light occlusion was enabled.
- Fixed color saturation problems on some Intel Macs. more
- Fixed crashes on Intel Macs with AMD GPUs by disabling GPU timings for those cards.
- Fixed a crash when robots try to charge at a roboport that only supports charging when using quality. more
- Fixed asteroid collector navmesh would in rare cases be stuck computing forever. more
- Fixed crash on Intel Macs with Intel Iris Plus Graphics by disabling GPU timings for those cards.
- Fixed freeze with unknown cause when placing rails. more
- Fixed "Entity tooltip delay" causing entity tooltips to never show in controller input method.
- Fixed turrets would clear "read ammo" when migrating a save file. more
- Fixed that diagonal connected resources did not group in the map total-patch tooltip logic. more
- Fixed a crash when cloning trees/rocks marked for deconstruction.
- Fixed a crash when using roboport requests with spoilable robots. more
- Fixed electric poles would connect when checking pole buildability by script. more
- Fixed double space in fuel pollution tooltip lines. more
Modding
- Added CargoStationParameters::is_input_station and ::is_output_station to mainly clarify tooltips. more
You can get experimental releases by selecting the 'experimental' beta branch under Factorio's properties in Steam.
Changed files in this update