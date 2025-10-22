AGM-179 JAGM-MR — the power of the fragmentation field has been increased and made comparable to that of large-caliber ATGMs.

A bug that sometimes caused one or multiple detected targets to be randomly lost inside the radar’s scan area when tracking a group of targets in TWS modes has been fixed.

AV-8B Plus, AV-8B (NA) — separate firing for APKWS has been added. Launching APKWS while hovering in Realistic Battles will no longer cause them to detonate instantly ( Report , Report ).

F-16I Sufa — a bug that prevented the GBU-15 seeker from locking on to a target and didn’t allow the player to switch to an optical seeker view has been fixed. ( Report ).

MTB Vosper, MTB-1(1) — the aiming sectors for the 7.7mm Lewis machine guns have been corrected, so the barrels no longer aim up and down to avoid elements of the boat that do not physically obstruct the guns but interfere with the line of fire.

HMS Rodney — a bug where armor plates were missing from the ship's armor model on the starboard side, beneath two of the main battery turrets has been fixed. ( Report ).

In the achievements window, the appearance of the pop-up that displays the list of rewards obtainable from a trophy has been updated.

A saving of target filters in the radar control window for ground vehicles has been added. Now players don’t need to have to set filters again atfter each spawn.

A bug in Tank Arcade Battles where clicking the air event button with the mouse cursor would ignore the remaining cooldown, making it possible to spawn in an aircraft or helicopter earlier than by using the hotkey has been fixed. ( Report ).

A bug that caused the aircraft visual weapons selector to not display external guns has been fixed.

A bug where in the spawn window the selected vehicle could reset when opening the game menu has been fixed.

A bug where the missile guidance disruption hint due to IRCM interference would disappear too quickly has been fixed.

A bug where it was not possible to respawn in singleplayer missions when playing them in co-op has been fixed.

A bug where the player list overlapped with the aircraft parameters in Custom Battles in Referee mode has been fixed.

A bug where the torpedo speed and depth did not change in the test sail window in the tooltip when changing the game mode and depth settings has been fixed.

A bug where the close button in the chat window in the hangar would change its position when there was a large number of chat tabs has been fixed.