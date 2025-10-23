You must install the latest version of Monster Hunter Wilds in order to play online multiplayer and access downloadable content.
Release DateThursday, October 23, 2025
Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments
- Fixed an issue where the game would crash when displaying certain Palico equipment while Ambient Occlusion was set to Off under Options > Graphics.
- Increased the frequency of two-target quests featuring 9★ monsters.
Note: While the overall appearance rate across all environments will be equal to or higher than that of Ver.1.021, this may fluctuate slightly due to the occurrence of quests featuring monster packs.
- Reduced the frequency of quests featuring monster packs to increase the likelihood of two-target quests featuring 9★ monsters.
- Fixed an issue that prevented quests featuring both Lagiacrus and Uth Duna from properly appearing during the season of Plenty in the Scarlet Forest.
- Fixed an issue where certain body parts of 9★ Arch-tempered Uth Duna had higher hide toughness values than intended.
- Fixed an issue where Omega Planetes could power itself up even after defeating the Nerscylla Clone appearing in its quest.
- Fixed an issue where Omega Planetes's Rocket Punch could not be destroyed using the gunlance's shelling actions.
- Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, the Nerscylla Clone would not be generated when Omega Planetes initiated its Delta Attack, preventing the player from dealing damage to Omega Planetes.
- Fixed an issue where the moon's phases were displayed in reverse.
- Adjusted the visual effects displayed when activating the skill Omega Resonance.
- Fixed other miscellaneous issues.
Changed files in this update