22 October 2025 Build 20494495 Edited 22 October 2025 – 11:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
To all my playtesters, I owe you all my apologies. In the previous release (0.0.17) I didn't notice that on a fresh start (when no configuration files were written to disk yet) the Dragon Sanctum failed to initialize. This took away the roguelike/roguelite game mechanic, which is one of the fundamental mechanics Dicey Bizniz relies on to progress through the game.

This new beta (0.0.18-beta) fixes that, I hope you all will be patient with me and give the game another go. Thank you all in advance!

