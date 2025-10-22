To all my playtesters, I owe you all my apologies. In the previous release (0.0.17) I didn't notice that on a fresh start (when no configuration files were written to disk yet) the Dragon Sanctum failed to initialize. This took away the roguelike/roguelite game mechanic, which is one of the fundamental mechanics Dicey Bizniz relies on to progress through the game.



This new beta (0.0.18-beta) fixes that, I hope you all will be patient with me and give the game another go. Thank you all in advance!