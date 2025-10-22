Snap to functionality is now present on the dialogue and option boxes when playing with gamepads.

Snap to functionality is now present on the Options menu when playing with gamepads and options can now be cycled rather than selected from a drop down.

We've added an aim curve to the analogue sticks which means the cursor movement is now much faster with large movements to LS. It also allows more precise control of things like the movement of the sponge when making small movements with LS.

We've increased the clickable area of the Magnifying Glass and Envelope icons in the Quest Tracker so it is easier to select them when using gamepads.

Trinket tooltips are now in place on the Receipt and End of Day screen.

Tooltips in the Stash once again show the full name of an upcycled trinket.

Tooltips now appear in the Stash when using a gamepad.