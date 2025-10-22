Lightnings,
Update 4.1 (Version 0.4.1) is now live, addressing some of the issues that have been reported in the wake of Update 4.
Before I delve into the patch notes, though, I just wanted to take a brief moment to thank you all for your continued support of VOIN. As a solo developer, having such an enthusiastic and engaged community rooting for your game is the best possible outcome for all the hard work and late nights, and I appreciate it greatly.
I have been working incredibly hard to deliver updates and exciting new content over the past few months, and whilst working on VOIN is a true joy, I will be taking a brief period of what I’d like to think is some well-earned rest for a few weeks now, just to recover and come back better than ever.
And, for those of you who are watching, waiting, wanting to test your own skills in VOIN, I’m also pleased to share that VOIN now has a special Steam Daily Deal, granting a 30% discount on the game. Go forth and let the cleansing begin!
Now, behold the patch notes for Update 0.4.1, below:
Bug fixes 🐛
Fixed an issue with the lingering visual effect from the 'Avatar of Undeath' augment.
Fixed an issue with the inability to attack after switching loadouts with the same weapons assigned to them.
Fixed an issue where unique items were resetting and an additional 100K of Ichor was being added upon the first loading of a save file.
Fixed an issue with the inability to switch Lesser Augments after all of them had been fully upgraded.
Fixed an issue with Rune items ceasing to work correctly when a Primary Augment is applied to them.
Fixed an issue with the 'Ring of Purging Shock' and 'Ring of Arcane Retribution' dealing too much damage.
Fixed an issue where 'All Damage' multipliers were applying twice to the cold damage from 'Avatar of Undeath'.
