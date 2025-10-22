Lightnings,

Update 4.1 (Version 0.4.1) is now live, addressing some of the issues that have been reported in the wake of Update 4.



Before I delve into the patch notes, though, I just wanted to take a brief moment to thank you all for your continued support of VOIN. As a solo developer, having such an enthusiastic and engaged community rooting for your game is the best possible outcome for all the hard work and late nights, and I appreciate it greatly.

I have been working incredibly hard to deliver updates and exciting new content over the past few months, and whilst working on VOIN is a true joy, I will be taking a brief period of what I’d like to think is some well-earned rest for a few weeks now, just to recover and come back better than ever.



And, for those of you who are watching, waiting, wanting to test your own skills in VOIN, I’m also pleased to share that VOIN now has a special Steam Daily Deal, granting a 30% discount on the game. Go forth and let the cleansing begin!

Now, behold the patch notes for Update 0.4.1, below:

Bug fixes 🐛