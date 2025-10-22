Moor Rail Update Announcement

Hello,

This is the Moor Rail development team.

This update focuses on improving gameplay convenience and overall enjoyment.

These may seem like small changes, but we believe they will make a significant difference in your combat and strategy experience.

Update Details

1. Added Number Keys 4 and 5

You can now use additional item slots with keys 4 and 5.

When you acquire a supply item, it will be used immediately if your inventory is full,

or it can be stored and used strategically depending on the situation.

2. Added 16 Special Stages

We have added 16 new special stages to the game.

Upon entering, you’ll be randomly assigned to one of these unique areas,

each featuring different rules and battle environments.

Please note that sound work for these stages is still in progress and will be applied in a future update.

3. Added Player Log System

A new Player Log interface has been added to help you keep track of essential information.

You can now view details about mercenaries, skills, items, health warnings, and wave progress

in the upper-left corner of the screen.

We are committed to evolving Moor Rail beyond a simple update,

continuing to enhance its strategic depth, interaction, and immersion for all players.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback —

Moor Rail will keep growing with you.

— The Moor Rail Development Team