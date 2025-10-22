Dear Metas,

If you encounter any issues while playing, please contact us using the following methods:

PC: Open the in-game ESC menu → Feedback & Customer Support → Select Bug Report to submit your issue.

Mobile: Tap the menu button in the upper right corner → Tap the headphone icon in the sidebar → Select Customer Support → Then choose Bug Report to submit your feedback.

If you're offline, you can also report issues via our official email: oncehuman@global.netease.com. We'll investigate as soon as we receive your message.

We've been gathering community feedback and actively addressing your concerns.

Here are the implemented or upcoming bug fixes for Once Human and Once Human: RaidZone:

1. Fixed an issue where the game sometimes lagged when fusing Deviations.

2. In the Version 2.1.5 Update Announcement, the following description was ambiguous: "Added a setting to auto-holster your weapon." Actually, the setting is to auto-holster your weapon while idle. (Previously, this was called Outfit Showcase, but it has been renamed for clarity.) This allows you to skip the Set Action when auto-holstering your weapon. We've also fixed an issue where the auto-holster weapon while idle function did not work properly.

Where to find this setting:

PC: Settings > Gameplay > Control > Auto-holster weapon while idle

Mobile: Settings > Common Settings > Basic Controls > Auto-holster weapon while idle

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused. We will improve our update announcements to ensure changes are communicated clearly. Your input is valuable to us, so please continue to send us feedback. Thank you for your understanding and support!

Once Human Development Team



