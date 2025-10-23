The open-world strategy RPG "Crown and Adventure" is officially released, with a 10% launch discount. Come with us and embark on your fantasy adventure!

About "Crown and Adventure"

In Crown and Adventure, you will become a hero in this chaotic era. Explore a vast fantasy world, meet diverse characters, and build elite legions to rule the world. You can expand your influence by establishing a renowned Family or creating your own kingdom, and try to become a legend in the Eulogize!

More Major Updates: Compare with Our Overwhelming Positive Demo

Since the demo launched, we've received tons of feedback from players. The demo has earned a 96% positive rating on Steam! Based on suggestions, we've made a lot of optimizations and upgrades for the official release. Your support and enthusiasm have helped "Crown and Adventure" keep getting better, thank you!

Four Highlights in the Official Release

A Larger Seamless Map

Compared to the demo, the launch version will offer 17 regions for exploration, with unique culture and scenery. Also, we got a brand new Caucaid beginning storyline, giving you a new vision.

More Management Gameplay

Now you can manage your city, family, and your own country! Allocate resources to upgrade construction, invest in the industry chain to boost your wealth, and guide your country’s future!

In the launch version, you will be able to manage family positions, national policy, and tech tree, switching your character from a warrior to a monarch.

More Diverse Characters

In the launch version, players will be able to recruit over 50 heroes from 4 factions: Oriental style [Chen-Yuan], western style [Caucaid], desert style [Sasin], and demon style [Demonspawn]. Traveling the world to meet these unique characters, build a relationship, and recruit them into your family. Also, you can equip them with vast equipment and upgrade their talent trees to develop their abilities, making them become your reliable partners.

More Soldiers, More War!

Experience this top-down view battlefield, and command your powerful legions in real-time!

The launch version includes over 200 soldier types from 4 factions. Soldiers from different factions will have distinct abilities and features. Build your legions wisely!

Bug Report

If you encounter any bugs or issues while playing, please click the [Feedback] button in [Settings], or join our Discord to report for technical support.

Thank you again for supporting "Crown and Adventure." A new adventure has begun; it’s time to set out now! Have fun!