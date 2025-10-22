Since July, some players have reported that the game would show a white screen and crash upon opening. We have upgraded the game engine (Ren'Py) version to resolve this issue. Preliminary tests indicate that the problem has been fixed. If you encounter any bugs during gameplay, please leave a message in the comment section on this interface, join our QQ group (497045062) to leave a message, or search for '忘雪社' on Bilibili to provide feedback.