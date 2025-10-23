PDT 2025.10.22 (Wed) 23:55 – An unexpected issue was found in the 1.3.7 client version, and to ensure stable service, all players were forcibly logged out. Please access the game again after the 1.3.8 patch update. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

Greetings, Descendants!

Here are the details on The First Descendant Patch 1.3.8.

Descendants, please reconnect to the game for smoother gameplay.

■ Patch Date

- 10.23.2025 (Thu) 00:00 PDT

■ Platforms

- Steam, XBOX SERIES X│S, PS5

■ Patch Details

Content Improvements

(1) Content

- Void Vessel – Medium-Sized Facility Zone

ㄴ Improved so that opening a Special Materials Storage Box now has a low chance to grant an additional 20 to 50 Ultrafine Particle Alloy.

ㄴ Improved so that opening an Experimental Materials Storage Box on Hard difficulty now has a low chance to grant an additional 20 to 50 Photon Quantum Crystal.

(2) Weapon & Module

- Ultimate Weapon "Shadow"

ㄴ Sprint Speed has been adjusted. (800 → 1040)

ㄴ Now applies Tow to targets hit by Shadow Dash when using a Special Attack.

ㄴ Improved the range of Shadow Dash, and damage of Shadow Dash and Shadow Slash when using a Special Attack, as follows:

Enhancement Level Category Previous After Improvement 1 Shadow Dash Range 2.0m * 2.0m Shadow Dash Damage Melee Weapon DMG * 86.3% Shadow Slash Damage Melee Weapon DMG * 86.3% 2 Shadow Dash Range 2.0m * 2.0m 2.5m * 2.5m Shadow Dash Damage Melee Weapon DMG * 86.3% Melee Weapon DMG * 107.9% Shadow Slash Damage Melee Weapon DMG * 86.3% Melee Weapon DMG * 107.9% 3 Shadow Dash Range 2.0m * 2.0m 3.0m * 3.0m Shadow Dash Damage Melee Weapon DMG * 86.3% Melee Weapon DMG * 129.5% Shadow Slash Damage Melee Weapon DMG * 86.3% Melee Weapon DMG * 129.5% 4 Shadow Dash Range 2.0m * 2.0m 3.5m * 3.5m Shadow Dash Damage Melee Weapon DMG * 86.3% Melee Weapon DMG * 151% Shadow Slash Damage Melee Weapon DMG * 86.3% Melee Weapon DMG * 151% 5 Shadow Dash Range 2.0m * 2.0m 4.0m * 4.0m Shadow Dash Damage Melee Weapon DMG * 86.3% Melee Weapon DMG * 172.6% Shadow Slash Damage Melee Weapon DMG * 86.3% Melee Weapon DMG * 172.6%

- Ultimate Weapon "Deus Ex Manus"

ㄴ Sprint Speed has been adjusted. (800 → 1040)

ㄴ Improved the Normal Attack so that when many targets are hit, MP is only consumed once per Normal Attack to apply additional damage, rather than for each target hit.

Bug Fixes

(1) Content

- Fixed an issue where vehicle mounting was possible after being hit by crowd control in vehicle-restricted zones.

(2) Weapons & Modules

- Fixed an issue where additional damage was applied during the Normal Attack with the Ultimate Weapon "Deus Ex Manus" even without consuming MP.

- Fixed an issue where the minimum Piercing Rate stat for melee weapons could exceed 1.

(3) UI & UX

- Fixed the Storage and Inventory to allow separate sorting and filter settings.

- Fixed an issue where product pages would automatically scroll when returning after simultaneously pressing the Shop Page Navigation keys (A/D keys) and Meta Menu Navigation keys (Q/E keys) in the Popular tab of the Shop.

- Fixed an issue where the acquisition information for the "Photon Quantum Crystal" incorrectly displayed the Void Vessel Medium-Sized Facility Zone: Normal Difficulty.

ㄴ The "Photon Quantum Crystal" can only be acquired in the Medium-Sized Facility Zone: Hard Difficulty.

- Updated the "Mutant Cell Box" icon to match the "Mutant Cell Box A" and "Mutant Cell Box B" icons.

(4) Miscellaneous

- Fixed an issue where the Acquire All Attached Items function in the mailbox was not working.

- Adjusted the Figurine slot position in the "Eerie Garden" Diorama.

Thank you.