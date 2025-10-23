Maintenance Details

The addition of Halloween Event Chapter 10.



Game Engine will be upgraded.



Few updates on the security system.



Event-limited recipes are no longer available.

Otsukimi Event limited recipes will become unavailable.



Notes

We would like to announce the update for the app.For details, please check the following.* If you cannot start the game, please add the game to the exclusion list of your security software.For details on how to add it to the exclusion list, please refer to the website of the security software you are using.