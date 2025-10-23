For details, please check the following.
Maintenance Details
- The addition of Halloween Event Chapter 10.
- Game Engine will be upgraded.
- Few updates on the security system.
Event-limited recipes are no longer available.
- Otsukimi Event limited recipes will become unavailable.
Notes* If you cannot start the game, please add the game to the exclusion list of your security software.
For details on how to add it to the exclusion list, please refer to the website of the security software you are using.
Changed files in this update