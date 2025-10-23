To celebrate Warhammer Day, we are really excited to share some really important news about Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector.

As part of the celebration, all our Warhammer games have joined a special sale, starting from 7.00pm CEST. Please check our steam page to see all the details:

https://store.steampowered.com/dev/slitherine

Black Legion DLC



The Black Legion will arrive as a playable faction in Battlesector on December 9th.

The Black Legion, the dreaded sons of Horus, are the latest faction to join Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector. Fifteen new units will be at our disposal to fight for the galaxy.

Unit List

Chaos Lord

Sorcerer

Master of Executions

Legionaries

Chosen

Havocs

Raptors

Chaos Terminators

Helbrute

Forgefiend

Venomcrawler

Obliterators

Chaos Rhino

Cultist Firebrand

Chaos Cultist Mob & Warband

Heldrake

Free major update - 1.05.328 - Patch Notes

We are very happy to announce that a new free major update for Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector is available for everyone on all platforms from today. This new game update brings ever-shifting conflict to the 41st Millennium, a free new iconic Ork unit, and Domination game mode.

For those of you who want to know every detail of this new major update, a detailed changelog is available here. This document outlines all the changes made in the update, from major new features to minor bug fixes.

Kustom Boosta-Blasta

The Kustom Boosta-blasta is one of the deadliest rides in the Ork arsenal. Blisteringly fast and absurdly well-armed, it doesn’t just blow things, it can literally set enemies on fire just by speeding past them. Armed with a deadly turret-mounted Rivet Cannon, it’ll tear holes clean through infantry and light armour alike.



It’s everything a Speed Freek dreams of in a vehicle.

Available for free for all players who own the Ork Faction.

New tournament open for sign-ups



Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector - Domination introduction

Do not miss the chance to sign-up to the new Domination introduction tournament which will feature 3 rounds of action.



You can sign-up here.



The tournament follows Swiss Tournament rules: you can find the full list of rules here.



The first round will commence on Friday, 31st October 2025. No further entries can be accepted after the tournament has begun. The tournament will last 3 rounds, 11 days each. Games are paired, so each matchup will be played both ways. All you need to do is sign up, then the system will pair you with opponents and create your PBEM games. You will be notified by mail of when the tournament is starting and when it will be time to play your turns.



Round Info: