- 4 new NPC portraits: Malice, Commissar, Clementia Werserian, Abel;
- 45 new Xeno and Astartes items;
- Astra Militarum Commander, Ministorum Priest, Commissar and Navy Officer Origin rework;
- 25 new talents and mechanical changes for rare and exotic weapons;
- Lex Imperialis content polishing;
- Convictions for Familiars;
- Companion starting builds review;
- Experience rebalance;
- Ability rebalance;
- Colonisation rebalance and reward updates;
- Redistribution and changes to items, loot and vendor tables;
- Hundreds of bugfixes, including Epilogue and Yrliet issues;
- And much more!
The previous build (1.4.1.231) remains available through the beta branches. Use it if you have issues with mods or wish to finish your playthrough without the changes. DO NOT OPEN SAVES IN 1.5 if you want them to work on that branch.
Please note that we do not guarantee compatibility of this legacy branch with co-op, future content and mods, will not be able to help with any issues or bugs you may encounter while playing it, and will not process any bug reports sent from this branch.
Also note that https://steamcommunity.com/app/2186680/discussions/0/4027970580228219058/ always contains up-to-date information on known issues and the roadmap of upcoming patches.
Please be aware of the plot spoilers below!
System and stability
Crashes and softlocks
- The floor in the crematorium will now always break correctly - previously it could sometimes fail to trigger, causing a softlock;
- The turn in combat no longer gets stuck if you hit an enemy with Reckless Strike and stun them at the same time;
- The talent allowing to use two-handed shotguns in one hand could cause the game to freeze when switching the weapon between slots - fixed;
- Saving and loading the game no longer causes two-handed shotguns equipped into a single slot through the effect of the talent to stop working until reequipped;
- Quickly scrolling the stick in the character creation screen no longer crashes the game on PS5;
- Loading an autosave before the cutscene at Eurac-V could cause a black screen - fixed;
- Glaito will no longer sometimes disappear completely when entering the Bloodspun Web temple, locking the Lex Imperialis story;
- Fixed an endless combat turn loop in one of the encounters at Rykad Minoris;
- Fixed a number of crashes on PS5;
- Fixed a number of cases where the game would load to 100% and freeze;
- Familiars sometimes disappeared without a trace after a romantic scene with Cassia. While we know she has a... thing for animals (and birds in particular), this time it wasn't her fault;
Lag and freezing
- Fixed a few problems that caused freezing during burst shots;
Narrative
Epilogues
- Vladaym's epilogue will no longer appear if he didn't survive the unfolding events;
- A Heretical Rogue Trader can no longer become the champion of the Dark Gods if he already ascended into something different in the ending, and that epilogue won't be shown in that case;
- The epilogues related to the relationship between the Arbites and the von Valancius Dynasty will not be shown if the Rogue Trader has ascended into something entirely alien in the final scene;
- The epilogue with Kibellah and Mattis played for Heretical Rogue Traders even if Mattis was dead - fixed;
- Jae cannot both rule at Footfall and stay near the Rogue Trader in the epilogues at the same time anymore;
- Improved epilogue slides related to Nomos;
- Fixed narrative inconsistencies about Idira in Argenta and Jae epilogues;
- Fixed inconsistencies in Abelard's epilogue related to Heretical conviction;
- Fixed epilogue slides for Xavier Calcazar that contradicted each other;
- Fixed contradictions in Kibellah's epilogues;
- Fixed a number of contradictions in Cassia's epilogue slides;
- Fixed a few rare cases where the same epilogue slide could show twice;
Yrliet
- Going into the inner world in a romance scene with Yrliet no longer causes a sudden teleport to Quetza Temer with weird consequences;
- Yrliet's quest description in the journal is now consistent with her own words about it. With these xenos you never know…
- The option "Am I still unworthy of discussing your world and your kin?" will only appear after asking Yrliet about them with no success at least once;
- Yrliet will no longer talk the Lord Captain off in a rude manner when asked about her kin after the final romance scene;
- Yrliet will no longer come back from the dead in Act IV after being killed or given away to the Inquisition;
- When deciding Yrliet's fate after Act III, some characters that comment on the situation would sometimes not be present on the bridge, and the camera would then pan into the black void when they are talking - fixed;
- The epilogue slide with Corsair ending will no longer show for Marazhai and Yrliet if they got the Harlequin ending;
- Fixed Yrliet's epilogue where she would become a corsair and never stay with the Rogue Trader even after fully completing the romance;
- Fixed a number of broken answers in Yrliet companion dialogue, which caused some conversations with her to never appear;
- An inquiry to Yrliet about Achilleas' fate no longer sounds like the Lord Captain asks the same question she just gave an answer for, again;
- Epilogue slides about the future of Yrliet will no longer appear if she was killed;
Lex Imperialis Content
- A lot of corrections to tone of voice, style of text and descriptions on Thassera;
- A pass on consistency, tone of voice and style of Leethus dialogues;
- Many corrections to tone of voice, language and dialogues of Solomorne Anthar to make them more consistent in style with the rest of the game and better reflect the character's personality;
- A number of corrections to tone of voice and style of Rogue Trader's answers across other Lex Imperialis content to make them more consistent with the rest of the game;
- Solomorne will no longer join, being multiple levels higher than the party.
- Improved the dialogues with the Arbites at the Palace of Justice to be more consistent and coherent;
- Improved multiple Dogmatic dialogue options at Thassera to better fit the conviction;
- Various minor corrections to Solomorne's romance;
- The xeno mercenary and the helmsman on the boarding mission from the Lex Imperialis expansion will now participate in the conversation;
- The horseman in Maive's quest is now angry for releasing the horse, not for the noise caused;
- Some commoner NPCs on Thassera inversely used each other's banter - fixed;
- The dialogue where the Rogue Trader offers the Arbites to pick up Solomorne into their retinue, was replaced with an offer to take any Arbitrator - while we know that Solomorne is the companion in Lex Imperialis, your Rogue Trader does not. Yet.
- Solomorne will no longer contradict himself in different conversations regarding the fate and traditions;
- Solomorne now has reactivity to the Death Cult Temple;
- Solomorne now has reactivity to completion of the Electrodynamic Cenobium;
- Introduction dialogue with the Marshal has received an additional more respectful dialogue option to address him;
- Reworded a dialogue option in one of conversations with Solomorne, where the Lord Captain asks a question over something Solomorne has just given an extensive answer for;
- You can now order the overseer on Vheabos-VI to investigate the attempt on Solomorne's life;
- You can no longer assign Maive to become a governor if you decided to conduct Exterminatus - that's too much for the poor girl;
- Passing all skill checks in a dialogue with the Prefect and using the associated dialogue options now causes an additional reaction from the Arbites;
- One of the dialogue options during the trial in the Palace of Justice was very vague in what exactly the Rogue Trader's verdict was - fixed, it is now more clear;
- Maive's words will no longer show as Bluff's in one of the dialogues;
- Added some new Abelard's reactivity to Leethus;
- Added some additional reactivity to separation from the rest of the party on Thassera;
- Added Solomorne's concerns about Thassertium during the final dialogue on Thassera;
- Added more information regarding the Tithe to the Encyclopedia;
- Added crowd reaction to Marazhai and Yrliet's appearance on Thassera;
- Added another available answer for a dialogue with the Prefect, where you hide the nature of Thassertium;
- Added an option to ask Governor Ruoldo on Thassera about his origins;
- Added an article about the Arbites ranks to the Encyclopedia;
- Added an additional, more gentle dialogue option to end the dance with Solomorne during his romance scene;
- For some reason, instead of Vigdis, Ravor was establishing vox contact with Captain Sargona. The oddity was fixed, and Vigdis is back at her duty.
- Fixed minor description inconsistency regarding the servitor orchestra on Thassera;
- Fixed a narrative inconsistency on Janus, where Solomorne tells Vyatt that the Tithe from Janus is always paid in time, yet further conversation revolves around shuttles being blown off orbit by rebels;
- Fixed a couple of cases where dialogues in Lex Imperialis content that implied the Rogue Trader knew certain information that they haven't actually discovered yet;
- After sending Solomorne away, he sometimes remained on the voidship, still available normally - fixed, he will now leave once and for all if told to;
- Added an additional dialogue option to describe Solomorne in a more positive manner to the Administratum clerk;
- Added additional reactivity for Maive after the final battle at Thassera;
- Added additional NPC banter to Thassera;
- Added additional companion reactivity on Thassera;
Void Shadows Content
- Repeatedly clicking the option to ask about the cultist temple in Kibellah's dialogue no longer causes the dialogue to break;
- Removed an error speaker case at the Freight Line dialogue;
- The flute man will disappear from the lower decks after the events related to him unfold;
- Kibellah would sometimes comment on Janus events as if she's there while in completely different location - fixed;
- Kibellah will now redress in Electrodynamic Cenobium along with the rest of the party;
- Added new reactivity to the Infernus master and the master of Discipline after the genestealer interrogation;
- Fixed a bug with the dialogue in the Death Cult trial scene, where dialogue options to punish officers and workers were internally reversed and caused incorrect reactions;
- Added a new, more neutral option to the dialogue with Jocasta and the Magus that is more fitting for an Iconoclast Rogue Trader;
- Companions will no longer question the Nemesite's nature while bantering if the Nemesite was already defeated;
- Added additional advice from companions to make it clear that if he player decides to agree with Zacchary Weisz and ignore the ritual, the consequences will be dire and irreversible (and lock you out of the DLC content);
General narrative changes
- Changed the dialogue option in the first Abelard's quest that sent Senechal to deal with the problem himself, to make it more aggressive and obvious that the Rogue Trader does not want to be involved in Abelard's personal matters. That should help the player understand that this decision will have negative consequences (and cause Abelard’s second quest to fail automatically because the stern man will not come seeking aid before it’s too late).
- When Pasqal's second quest was failed or skipped, his dialogues sometimes didn't reflect that - fixed;
- The Footfall 'zoo' didn't register the player's previous Heretical decision - fixed;
- Removed a couple of incorrect [draft] tags from NPC banter on Footfall;
- Player now needs to learn about the existence of the 'gift' of Kor's head to gain access to the option of blowing up the pirate ships;
- Pasqal's age in years that was mentioned in one of the dialogues, contradicted the rest of the events of the game and was retconned to never be specified directly;
- Pasqal surprisingly still had a [draft] dialogue related to the Halo device - fixed;
- One of the objectives in the Critical Tasks quest was impossible to complete if not done before Magnae Accessio - fixed;
- One of dialogue options in Pasqal's dialogue on the voidship bridge appeared only once, becoming inaccessible if the player didn't click the option immediately - fixed;
- Minor text adjustments for the dialogue with governor Drivestem regarding Sauerback and Gaprak families during the Magnae Accessio ceremony;
- Many minor narrative fixes to colony events;
- Many minor narrative fixes to colony chronicles;
- Idira will no longer talk about Commorragh like she was there if you didn't take her with you;
- Heinrix will no longer insert himself into the blood bath dialogue if he's not in the party. Innocence proves nothing, but Heinrix, please, this is not the first time you’re doing this!
- Heinrix managed to somehow throw a glaring look on Yrliet on the voidship bridge scene after Commorragh, even if she was left behind in the Dark City - fixed;
- Heinrix managed to somehow throw a glaring look on Yrliet on the voidship bridge scene after Commorragh, even if he wasn't present because he was sent back to Calcazar - fixed;
- Heinrix could voice his suspicions over the potential corruption of Kiava Gamma even after the party has already been there and dealt with it - fixed;
- Fixed an error speaker case in one of the conversations with Hieronimus on Footfall;
- Fixed a dead end in one of Heinrix's romance dialogues;
- Fixed a bug which could cause the Stranger Among Her Own quest to never complete;
- Dreams and Stories quest could become impossible to complete under some circumstances - fixed;
- Dialogue regarding the Halo device could end abruptly if Argenta and Yrliet were present in the party - fixed;
- Cassia will no longer talk to Heinrix during the Distress Signal encounter if he's not in the party;
- Added some new narrative skill checks to Kiava Gamma dialogues;
- Added additional conditions for companion banter across the game that could contradict previous events or be out of place in certain locations;
- Abelard will no longer talk to Pasqal at Janus if Pasqal is not present in the party;
Prologue
- In the Prologue, it's no longer possible to tell Abelard certain information about Kunrad, if due to the actions of the player Kunrad never shared that information in the first place;
Act I
- When the Rogue Trader interrupts the ritual at Rykad Minoris, the whole party will now enter the room, not just the Lord Captain;
- The journal entry for the decision on Rykad Philia regarding the pirates now acknowledges the outcome where you may have learned the key phrase and them killed them anyway;
- The description of the Arbites in the first encounter on Rykad Minoris incorrectly recognized their weapons - fixed;
- Fixed an error speaker case in the Rykad Minoris Star Port;
- Depending on the timing of arrival to Rykad Minoris, Cassia, Idira and Crime Lord RT will consistently recognize whether the Astra Militarum soldier that meets them is a traitor or not - previously, they used to contradict each other;
Act II
- During the conversation with the Fabricator-Censor on Kiava Gamma, it was possible to motivate Abelard and Argenta multiple times, and Abelard's response was incorrectly showing as spoken by the Forgefiend - fixed;
Act III
- In the first dialogue with Nocturne of Oblivion, the Rogue Trader will now remember if the lore (xenos) check during the trial was passed and the Lord Captain already figured out the nature of this mysterious figure;
- The Rogue Trader can no longer ask Nocturne of Oblivion how to find Yrliet in Act III if she was already killed;
- Argenta will no longer talk about the Commissar being dead if he was kept alive;
- Argenta will no longer complain about killing the Commissar at Comorragh if she already knows what he did;
Act IV
- When visiting the Watcher Station in the Lex Imperialis expansion, Idira no longer hears the whispers if she wears the Psi-Stifler;
- When asked about his plans for the future after completing his quest, Marazhai continued to give the old dialogue lines, still anticipating the events in the quest as if they haven't unfolded yet - fixed;
- Octaviana no longer talks about Jae in Act IV as if she was alive if the Rogue Trader executed her;
- Octaviana and Jae now actually sit visually closer during the Footfall party, as described;
- Incendia no longer scoops the brain of the condemned man if the Rogue Trader has already executed him;
- Fixed an error speaker case in one of the dialogues in Pasqal's second quest;
- Fixed a duplicate phrase spoken by one of the Aeldari at Quetza Temer;
- Fixed a case of Error Speaker in the dialogue with Chorda on Footfall;
Act V
- Xavier Calcazar will no longer be surprised by the Lord Captain's arrival to the Epitaph if he was the one inviting them there;
- If the player is allied to Calcazar and comes to Act V on his invitation, the message from the officers that the enemy at the gate was defeated is no longer displayed;
- Fixed a bug that caused the dialogue about the force shield at the Epitaph to never start;
Mechanics
Balance
- The amount of experience required for a level up has been exponentially increased with every level, to compensate for the player power increase through DLC and patch content;
- A scrutinous consistency pass was made over all cases of obtaining experience in Act I, for a smoother progression;
- Extensive review of companion starter builds to make them more effective and get rid of talents that are unfitting for their role in combat or useless for them;
- Certain Bladedancer and Executioner abilities have seen a serious redesign and balance updates:
Bladedancer - Death From Above and Death Waltz
After every jump from Death From Above or Death Waltz, the Bladedancer receives a stacking debuff of -20% Dodge and -10% STR, -10% PER up to -50% until the beginning of their next turn.
Executioner - Forced Repentance
The target now takes a resistance check for every DoT type it has on itself when the ability procs. On a successful resistance check, the effect fails for that DoT type and is not applied. Typically, you’ll see about ~15-30% procs resisted, depending on target type and level.
Executioner - Scourging Strikes
The formula was changed from (2*StrB) to (StrB + PerB) to reduce scaling and allow for more diverse build options.
Executioner - Where it Hurts
The effect of this ability is subject to the same resistance checks for every DoT type as described in Forced Repentance, failing to consume that DoT type on successful resistance. The target can also no longer gain new stacks of the DoT effect that was already removed with this ability, until the end of the turn.
Executioner - Carnival of Misery
This ability was completely redesigned, becoming a single-target melee attack that causes damage equal to 4x the damage from DoTs on the target. DoTs are not consumed by this attack.
The upgrades for Carnival Misery are now as follows:
Upgrade 1: Any target affected by Executioner’s DoTs can’t use armour against DoTs. Works on the target of the Carnival of Misery.
Upgrade 2: Carnival of Misery effect also procs for other enemies within 6 cells.
Upgrade 3: Executioner’s DoTs deal 100% more damage until the end of combat.
Upgrade 4: Any DoTs on Executioner himself no longer deal damage, but heal him instead.
General
- Astra Militarum Commander, Ministorum Priest, Navy Officer and Commissar origins have seen a massive redesign and were effectively remade from scratch to bring them in line with the newer and stronger origins;
- Lord Captain’s Familiar will now visually change and get new abilities depending on Conviction:
- Exclusive Iconoclast: Fanatic feature for the Servoskull Swarm added; receiving injuries or even falling unconscious no longer affects Momentum negatively while you're around the familiar;
- Exclusive Iconoclast: Fanatic feature for the Psyber-Raven added; staying near the familiar gradually increases characteristics and also protects from Daemons;
- Exclusive Iconoclast: Fanatic feature for the Cyber-Mastiff added; all allies adjacent to the familiar now restore wounds at the start of their turn and take less damage overall;
- Exclusive Iconoclast: Fanatic feature for the Cyber-Eagle added; by just flying past, the familiar grants its allies' defence;
- Exclusive Heretical: Fanatic feature for the Servoskull Swarm added; all allies around the familiar now have more AP if enough creatures have died near;
- Exclusive Heretical: Fanatic feature for the Psyber-Raven added; while the Overseer is in the Relaying area, all damage they'd receive is retargeted to random allies instead;
- Exclusive Heretical: Fanatic feature for the Cyber-Mastiff added; the familiar now deals additional Fire damage and can't miss the Burning targets;
- Exclusive Heretical: Fanatic feature for the Cyber-Eagle added; the familiar now makes the Obstructed targets even more effective against their own allies;
- Exclusive Dogmatic: Fanatic feature for the Servoskull Swarm added; the familiar now grants bonus Resolve to all non-Xenos allies around it while also increasing all damage dealt to the enemies of Humanity;
- Exclusive Dogmatic: Fanatic feature for the Psyber-Raven added; once per round, relaying psy-abilities is followed by a purification blast;
- Exclusive Dogmatic: Fanatic feature for the Cyber-Mastiff added; successful attacks allow the familiar to survive through lethal damage;
- Exclusive Dogmatic: Fanatic feature for the Cyber-Eagle added; the familiar now grants Resolve and other bonuses to all non-Xenos allies;
- Added new talents to support Plasma, Webber, Arc Rifle, Aeldari and Drukhari weapons:
- 5 new common talents for webbers - become your own friendly neighbour!
- 5 new common and 1 new Pasqal-specific talents for Arc Rifles - unleash the lightning!
- 3 new common, 1 Yrliet-specific and 1 Marazhai-specific talents for Aeldari/Drukhari weapons - blasphemous xenotech for the good of the Imperium.
- 5 new common talents for plasma weapons -- including new and exciting AoE pattern and updated visuals;
- Added 5 new talents for Exemplar with Overseer archetype;
- Improved Arc Rifle performance: added base weapon class bonus, reduced AP cost of shots to 1 AP
- Reworked plasma overheat mechanics: Overheat stacks are now visible, the explosion chance is consistent and there is both passive and more... extreme methods of removing heat.
- Added scaling for webbers with chapters;
- Fixed incorrect calculation for Plasma Overcharge Protocols;
- Consistency pass on mechanical interaction with immobilized and slowed effects inflicted by webbers;
- Restored missing crit damage bonus on Sniper Rifles. Added description, clarifying its existence.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes made it possible to level up the second tier archetype before completing the first one during respec - that used to cause all kinds of wild issues in the process;
- Wild Hunt and Dismantling Attack can now be used with ranged weapons even in melee;
- While intercepting to Protect, the Cyber-Mastiff is finally able to hit the enemies it's attacking in a diagonal pattern;
- Warp Creatures are now correctly immune to Perils of the Warp;
- Warp Buffer talent didn’t always correctly redirect Perils of the Warp - fixed;
- Veil Degradation displayed incorrect chances for the Perils of Warp - fixed;
- Bloodletters are now completely immune to fire damage (instead of having really high resistance to it);
- Clarified Chaos Corruption description on Chaos Space Marines;
- Unnamed major Perils of the Warp that summoned daemons now have a name, description, updated icon and summon only minor daemons;
- Turrets can no longer be targeted by Divination buffs.
- The Undying Emperor's Soul Depulsion is now correctly removed by psychic powers;
- The Undying Emperor's Soul Depulsion is now also triggered by damage-over-time effects;
- The sand piles from the Ambull encounter will now reflect the Ambull Mother's position underground;
- The Psyber-Raven's Stabilise ability now grants the correct amount of temporary wounds;
- The Psyber-Raven's Stabilise ability effect no longer stacks if applied by multiple Psyber-Ravens;
- The Obstructing Cyber-Eagle now has +50% flat bonus to dodge all incoming attacks from Obstructed;
- The Herald of Tzeentch on Rykad Minoris can no longer fall prone;
- The Doing My Part talent now correctly affects the Overseer's abilities;
- The difficulty of all skill checks in the game was previously set manually, which caused inconsistencies and difficulty spikes. They all now use an automatic scaling system attached to difficulty level and story progression;
- The Deflection bonus from Overseer's Overcharge Upgrade III now lasts only for 1 round;
- The Cyber-Mastiff now only needs to attack (and not hit) an enemy it's Apprehending to apply Apprehended;
- The Overseer now only needs to attack (and not hit) an Apprehended enemy to trigger an attack from the Apprehending Cyber-Mastiff;
- The Protected ally now only needs to be attacked (and not hit) to trigger an attack from the Protecting Cyber-Mastiff;
- The Cyber-Mastiff that's Apprehending or Protecting can't be moved to an adjacent cell while dodging area-of-effect abilities or attacks;
- The Cyber-Mastiff now deals 80% reduced damage to the Protected ally;
- The Cyber-Eagle's Advanced Sensors feature now gives it the correct amount of Armor;
- The Cyber-Eagle itself is no longer a valid target for Live Bait;
- The Cyber-Eagle Crit Chance is now correctly calculated using its Agility or Perception;
- The Cyber-Eagle’s Hurricane Squall protocol no longer affects adjacent allies;
- The Comprehensive Approach talent now correctly defines if the Overseer's in cover;
- The Aurora in the final encounter of Act I will now more consistently attack their hated targets;
- Stronghold now consistently grants immunity to the Prone status;
- Some romance dialogues with Cassia still used stats from companions rather than RT for skill checks. While in case of Jae this could make sense, this really isn't an option with the Lady Navigator;
- Smokescreen now correctly reduces critical hit chance by 50%;
- Removed Cripple Strikes from Vladaym's Kabalite Warriors, these didn't fit the nature of the encounter;
- Reequipped Abelard in Prologue with a Chainsword instead of just a sword. Your Seneschal just got a little bit more consistent, Lord Captain;
- Rescuing Cassia in Act III no longer causes all Familiars to disappear under certain circumstances;
- Pasqal now starts with an Arc Rifle instead of Lasgun when you first encounter himж
- Point of Curiosity now costs 2 AP instead of 1 AP;
- Overseer's Overcharge Upgrade II now correctly affects Psyber-Raven's Agility;
- Overseer's Overcharge (both Heroic and Desperate) now removes different hard-control status effects if the Familiar's not unconscious;
- Overseer had access to Exemplar talents too early - fixed;
- Overpenetration now properly uses a single roll for all damage calculation and critical hits are now properly determined and calculated for each of the targets;
- Necrons are now consistently immune to Bleeding effects;
- Mandrakes now correctly die after attempting their death-triggered attack;
- Mandrakes in the first encounter have received new dangerous abilities;
- Lightning Arc (Heroic Act) now correctly chains within a 6-cell radius;
- Hot on the Trail ability now allows only one enemy to be Trailed at a time;
- Having more than 5 party members during the random Warp encounter with the Daemonettes no longer causes the combat to break after turn 5;
- Fumes of Filth no longer deals damage after dialogue ends;
- Focus! talent description had an incorrect formula - fixed;
- Fixed Take and Hold granting unintended extra turn to the caster;
- Fixed a bug that allowed Invigorate and Iron Arm to be used outside their declared range;
- Fatebringer divination talent now consistently adds armor penetration to allies;
- Familiars now have their abilities' (and not only attacks) damage also increased by Exploits;
- Exploits now correctly only apply damage boost and are removed only by attacks;
- Expert Finesse and Hunter's Ambush are now available in the Exemplar level-up list;
- During the Echo of the Past quest, Idira will no longer try to use her Overseer abilities without Vesper nearby;
- Due to a massive rework of several origins, you'll receive an additional free respec, including the ability to do so without returning to ship;
- Deadly Calculation no longer increases self-damage from Bladedancer's abilities that cost wounds;
- Daemonic Attention Perils of the Warp result now correctly drops the triggering psyker unconscious, and summons only minor daemons;
- Fixed Cyber-Eagle’s Strafe ability to work correctly when flying around obstacles;
- Companions no longer get experience if they are already higher level than the Rogue Trader, until they become equal;
- Cold Trader's Acumen now consistently gives double bonus to skills;
- Characters in dialogue no longer ever take damage from area effects such as gas clouds or traps;
- Brasswhisper is now a mini-boss, so he can't be knocked down or stunned;
- Bounty Hunter can no longer incorrectly use Wild Hunt on targets they can't attack (under the prey effect from other Bounty Hunters)
- To counteract the power increase, Brasswhisper is now accompanied by weaker melee units;
- Both the Servoskull Swarm and the Psyber-Raven now deactivate properly after their Overseer's death; deactivation also looks nicer now!
- Blood Oath buff is now consistently removed from the target after the Bladedancer's attack;
- Arbitrator Castigator's orders no longer share a cooldown - you can use all 3 in a single turn;
- Anver Kingpin's 'Avenge Me!' now gives the proper amount of extra attacks to his allies;
- Assassin’s Haemorrhage now inflicts correct damage;
- Alacrity talent can now be correctly selected in the Exemplar archetype;
- Changed the reputation requirements and updated the list of available items for the Imperial Navy vendor;
- Dual-Weapon Specialist talent will now correctly remove all penalties, not just AP cost.
Items
What’s New
- Added many new exotic weapons across Acts II, III and IV;
- Added 12 new protocols to familiars vendor in Act 4, requiring Zealot level in any of the Convictions. They are unlocked upon reaching Votary in corresponding Conviction and talking to the vendor (meaning, you'll only get to see the 4 that you can reasonably use);
- Added 3 new non-Astartes Power Armors across different Acts;
- Rebalanced some existing and added new armours, equipment and weapons for Drukhari, Aeldari and Space Marine across the game:
- Added a unique feature to 1 existing Venom Blade, Severed Hand. You'll find the name very appropriate for this one.
- 4 new unique venom blades
- 3 new unique hekatarii blades
- 2 new unique klaives
- 5 new unique long rifles
- Added a unique feature to 1 existing fusion gun, Ashen Breath. While not igniting itself, it's sure to increase the amount of enemy ashes you'll see.
- Added a unique feature to 1 existing lasblaster. The name is unpronounceable, but the effect is more than welcome for any self-respecting pyromancer apprentice.
- 1 new unique fusion gun that has received Sniper capabilities;
- Added a unique feature to 2 existing drukhari armours. The Ghostplate became more of a plate, and Falco got a little more slippery.
- 2 new unique drukhari armours. one light, one medium.
- 5 new unique Aeldari light armours.
- 1 new unique astartes bolter.
- Added a unique feature to 1 existing astartes flamer. Set the Pyre ever higher.
- Added a unique feature to 1 existing astartes axe. Its grin is worse than its bite.
- Added a unique feature to 1 existing astartes power sword. Cleave through the battlefield at your heart's content.
- 1 new unique astartes thunderhammer. The first weapon of its kind in the game. Guess the name.
- Added a unique feature to 1 existing astartes plasma pistol. The Plasma Pistol she tells you not to worry about.
- 1 new unique astartes cape.
- 1 new unique astartes gloves.
- 1 new unique astartes boots.
- 2 new unique astartes helmets.
- 1 new unique astartes power armour.
- Restored a number of existing, but unacquirable items to be acquirable.
- 3 new unique plasma pistols
- 1 reworked unique plasma pistol - may it become your light in the darkness of 41st millenium.
- 1 new unique plasma rifle - the one to pierce them all.
- 2 new unique feature for existing plasma rifles.
- 2 updated unique features for existing plasma rifles.
- 1 new unique arc rifle - it's big brain time.
- 1 updated unique feature for an existing arc rifle - lead the pack;
General
- Stat tweaks were made to most weapons from Act II;
- A massive consistency and balance pass on existing Drukhari, Aeldari and Space Marine weapons;
- Inertia Boots no longer work with Death from Above and Blade Dance. While we understand the fun, these 50-60 MP per turn were too much;
- Balancing pass on Xeno and Astartes items. Not only the numbers were changed, but some unique features were reworked as well;
- Consistency and balancing pass on Plasma, Webber, Arc Rifle and Sniper Rifle weapon classes.
- Reworked some and added a couple of new Plasma weapons and Arc Rifles.
- Added new and unlocked some existing Webbers in vanilla without any DLC (DLC-specific unique webbers still remain locked)
- You can no longer put Jae's Eyes in cargo. Their gaze will remain with you forever (or until you can find someone interested in them);
- Shimmering Emulsion no longer works on non-psyker characters;
- The Von Valancius Cloak had an incorrect hidden property which allowed the Rogue Trader to fully ignore armour and deflection. It was removed - while you're certainly undeniable, Lord Captain, a layer of plasteel still remains an obstacle;
- Triumph of the Stalwart, The Pyre, Astartes Flamer, [Mars-Pattern] Astartes Flamer, Breath of Purgation had their values rebalanced;
- Sturdy Shield Straps didn't provide the described effect - fixed;
- Silent Verdict -- slightly lowered damage, Death Cult Blade -- slightly lowered armour penetration, [Retobi-Pattern] Greatsword -- slightly increased armour penetration;
- Severed Hand had a power weapon glow for some reason - fixed;
- Serrated Mono-Knife incorrectly had stats from a later Act and its damage was lowered accordingly;
- Scourge's Adrenal Glands, Marazhai's Nerve Fibres, Abelard's Muscular Tissue Sample, Malice's Hide, Argenta's Heart, Cassia's Third Eye, Chtonos's Pain Converter, Commissar's Head, Warp-Infested Flesh, Cameleoline Skin, Veteran's Electro Graft, Heinrix's Cortex, Idira's Brain, Dried Lacerax Flesh, Reaver's Tendons, Pasqal's Respiratory System, Solomorne's Neural Augmetic and Wrack's Macrosteroidal Gland can no longer be put in cargo. You're one grizzly collector, we'll give you that, Lord Captain. But who would even want all those things?
- Returned the missing Heartbeat Sensor item to Explorators vendor in Act IV;
- Replaced the Targeting Visor from the Explorator vendor with Self-Calibrating Goggles from Kasbalica's vendor and vice versa. Your reports about abhorrent xenotech has been received and archived, Lord Captain!
- Removed a second copy of Battle-Psyker Boots from their associated loot container. These are not mass-produced, you know;
- Negotiator pistol now can correctly burst fire in melee as other pistols;
- Some laspistols were missing bonus to cover reduction - fixed;
- Lowered the damage of Prisoner's Shank, which was too high for such a primitive weapon;
- Increased damage of Unquenchable Fury;
- In Demonic instrument's description, formulas were missing - fixed;
- Having the Pollen of the Unreal grenade equipped in the slot no longer provides the wearer with 20% dodge reduction on all attacks. No, just no;
- Hardened Chainaxe no longer requires Heretical Conviction;
- Changed the reward for Navis Nobilite Laboratory puzzle. Now you can get one of 2 new drugs there, with a permanent effect! Those items won't be given retroactively, but we won't take away the old rewards either;
- Added missing solid weapon overpenetration bonus to Stolen Autocannon;
- Warp Surge Brooch bonus now only affects first non-extra turn in combat;
- Ultrasonic Whistle no longer restores AP when used on characters other than Rogue Trader. There can be only One!
- Slightly increased damage and Bleeding level of Life-Draining Sword;
- Elastic Gloves, Cloak of Mercy and Tactical Vox Transmitter are no longer equipable on Ulfar. Sorry, big guy;
- Changed visuals of shields for Captain's Bodyguards, and restored their name;
- Alpha’s Arc Rifle didn’t correctly add 10% damage for every active ally - fixed;
Locations
- Having Familiars in your party no longer causes the activation of stairways to fail in the Xenos Crypt in Act V;
- Ulfar can now use the ladders at Salis Prime;
- The quarantine zones mines at Footfall are more deadly now;
- The cage with a massive corpse of the daemon engine at Eufrates II is no longer described as "the cage is empty" on clicking an overtip;
- Some loot containers on Leethus were unreachable or invisible - fixed;
- Many traps in Act I didn't work correctly, doing no damage - fixed;
- Many fixes of minor Fog of War issues across the game;
- Improved the pathing and removed clipping in the battle with the burning device at Thassera;
- Improved the cutscene with guardsmen near the Leman Russ at Leethus;
- Ancient Bunker traps didn't do any damage - fixed;
- It could become impossible to open a secret room at Kiava Gamma because the key interface failed to accept the required item - fixed;
Art and Visuals
General
- 4 new NPC portraits have been added: Abel, the Commissar, Malice and Clementia Werserian
- Upon receiving any Conviction: Fanatic rank, the Lord Captain's Familiar will change its appearance accordingly - each Familiar type has received alternative models for every Conviction!
- You can now hide any equipment piece through character screen options;
- Many items have received recolours for their different patterns and versions;
- Many items had their visuals or names adjusted for consistency between the two;
- Heinrix's cloak could duplicate when equipping a new one - fixed;
- Fixes for numerous minor visual glitches across the game;
- Some Aeldari Armours have received proper female versions;
- Fixed missing visuals for the Commissar Cap;
- Fixed clipping and duplication issues with the Noble origin's ocular implant and other googles/oculars;
- The Noble origin's eye implant now shines with menacing red color, just like on the portrait;
- The default color of the Astra Militarum Commander outfit now matches the color on the portraits;
- Some textures will no longer blink on the Officer deck;
- Servoskulls and armors that have candles on them now actually have those candles lit and glow;
- Servoskull Swarm's default color now matches the portrait;
- Rogue Trader could sometimes stand with his back towards the delegation when meeting the Navigators - fixed;
- Psyber-Raven now uses its own bird hologram for movement selection, instead of using the standard human hologram;
- Made the selection of food on the plates during Kibellah's quest more fitting for the situation;
- Improved the shape of the head and textures of the Cyber-Eagle;
- Improved lighting on Footfall;
- Improved a number of cutscenes in Act I;
- Fixed many cases across the game where tall objects would block the camera view;
- Fixed animations for ranged two-handed weapons in the character's inventory for Solomorne;
- Fixed a visual bug where boots and gloves would sometimes visually disappear after reloading the game for Arbitrator origin characters;
- Familiars will no longer sometimes instantly teleport to the end point of the lift cutscenes;
- All character cloaks could turn black in the voidship crypt - fixed;
- The mask from Thassera clipped through some helmets - fixed;
Animations
- The moving parts on some chainswords were missing - we brought them back so you can hit them with your sword while you’re being driven closer!
- Talos Pain Engine will now properly shoot from the barrels, not random points on its body;
- Servitor on the Derelict Ship now plays the correct animation on attack;
- Lance weapon shot animations in space combat sometimes didn't attach to the weapon barrel correctly - fixed;
- Grotesques had an incorrect attachment point for shooting animations - fixed;
- Fixed the animation of dragging crates for the Cyber-mastiffs;
- Fixed problems with Talos Pain Engine animations;
- Fixed incorrect waist attachment point for Corrupted Inferno Pistol which caused clipping;
- Adjusted Solomorne’s base armour parts that were disappearing or became visibly detached from the body during some animations;
- Cyber-mastiff has received some new attack animations;
- Adjusted Kibellah's left arm positioning and animation on the character screen when using ranged weapons;
- Fixed some pieces of the Psyber-raven geometry flying near the bird;
- Visual effects
- Voidraven bombers no longer produce as giant of a visual effect when they shoot;
- Torpedo destruction visual effect was improved;
- Slightly improved the visual effects of Raining Blood ability;
- Improved the visual effects of blood on Death Cult blades;
- Destroying a ship with a boarding team no longer causes the engine visual effects to persist after its death;
- Arc rifle lightnings will now attach to secondary targets correctly;
- Added visual effects of sand waves moving during the Ambull fight;
- Improved Hekatarii Blades visual effects;
User Interface
- Hyperlinks were added to tooltips of many abilities, items and talents;
- When your character is acting alone for narrative reasons, their familiar will no longer be visible in the party bar;
- Inventory filters are now automatically updated;
- Multiple similar buffs from different sources (such as buffs from the same type of Familiars from multiple party members) will now collapse into a single buff with sources listed, for convenience;
- Fixed a number of cases where “+BonusDamage%” was displayed in the tooltip of abilities and items instead of the actual values and formulas;
- The journal will now signal when the quarantine zone on Footfall becomes available for visiting;
- Several new icons have been added for the Psyker origin;
- Joint Analysis had an incorrect icon - fixed;
- Improved the notifications for actions that are not available;
- Fixed the preview icon of the new beard added in Lex Imperialis during character generation, which was inconsistent with the rest of the icons;
- Fixed the icon of Bone-Shatterer effect;
- Fixed characters sometimes spinning on the spot when trying to use an interact prompt via a controller;
- Fixed a bug where tutorial window would pop up over other interface elements without any buttons to close it;
- Fixed a bug where it was impossible to switch characters using RB and LB of a controller;
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused formulas to never minimize;
- Fixed a broken selector on Footfall and voidship maps;
- Familiars from all party members will no longer appear in the party bar in Haemonculus Lab on the first visit, before you rescue your companions;
- Combat log now correctly displays the icon of Hidden Auto-Stimulant buff;
- Combat log now correctly displays icon of Knives Out;
- Hint for Close button didn’t work at the ship customization screen when playing on console or with a controller;
- Clicking on an unreachable position now causes a warning message instead of sending the character to the nearest available location;
- All of the Navigator talents have received updated icons!
- Added the missing description for Navigator Monocle's effect;
- Added hyperlinks to many abilities and talents;
- Added an icon for Medusae weapon;
- Added a lot of missing weapon names and icons on enemies inspection;
- Added a glossary link to the Tithe on the first encounter with the Arbites;
Audio
Sound
- The default selected character voice (if you forgot or decided not to pick it) now matches the portrait, instead of always defaulting to the first female voice in the list;
- Assault Onslaught ability now has correct sounds.
- Added sound to the broken vox scene at the Inquisition Shipwreck;
- Added new brutal sound effects for overcharged plasma hits;
- Fixed a bug where Kibellah ignored the voice level settings in the menu;
Music
- Fixed a few cases where music from Void Shadows continued to play over other music;
- Fixed the servitor orchestra not removing the standard background music when playing their unforgettable tunes on console - like the existing cacophony wasn't enough!
- Added music to the cutscene with the mad officer at Eurac-V;
Space
Colony Management
- Extensive rebalancing of colony projects and rewards;
- Reworked the replenishable consumable system from colony projects - now it provides consumables more regularly and sends notifications that your loot is ready for pickup. It no longer gives you the max amount every time - instead it replenishes your consumable count (including equipped and cargo-ed items) up to a specific amount;
- Bastion project on Dargonus no longer requires Missionaries on Foulstone;
- Some colony projects will now award Navigator’s Insight;
- Some items gained through colony projects didn’t give reputation when sold to vendors - fixed;
Space Combat and Voidship Management
- Fury Interceptors sometimes had an incorrect hologram looking like a human - fixed;
- Fixed some missing textures of background objects in space combat;
Localization
- Hundreds of minor text fixes across all languages - typos, incorrect gender, duplicate words etc.;
- Russian version of the dialogue with Ulfar's brethren mentioned voice distorted by the helmet, while there was no helmet on any of them - fixed;
- Fixed the incorrect description for The Pirate's Eyepatch in English;
- Fixed a bug in some languages where the first letter of every epilogue slide could disappear;
- Added some missing Simplified Chinese symbols to the game, they will no longer show as empty boxes;
- Added a number of missing Turkish translations;
Co-op
- Adding an item to favourites no longer causes desync;
Miscellaneous
- Fixed an issue with object comparison by guid converted to string for Mod Tools;
- The organ in Rogue Trader's quarters is no longer described as broken on the overtip;
- Purge the Unclean achievement had an incorrect hidden condition to kill an Imperial voidship - it was fixed in the name of the Emperor;
- Multiple other achievements had incorrect or hidden additional conditions and were fixed;
- Fixed a bug causing the "Friendly Warp-fire" achievement to trigger unintentionally;
