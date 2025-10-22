 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20493728 Edited 22 October 2025 – 09:26:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fire bug fixes
- [Zane] Thunder Cow - Turn restriction removed
- [Zane] Milking - Turn restriction removed
- [Zane] Thunder Rush - Turn restriction removed
- [Arin] Thirst - Turn restriction removed
- [Arin] Spirit - Turn restriction removed
- [Snowy Arin] Moonlight - Turn restriction removed
- [Snowy Arin] Blood Stream - Turn restriction removed
- [Snowy Arin] Thirst - Turn restriction removed
- [Snowy Arin] Spirit - Turn restriction removed
- [Snowy Arin] Blood Knight - Turn restriction removed
- [Robo] Flying Head - Turn restriction removed
- [Robo] Hell's Ray - Turn restriction removed
- [Robo] Grass Wall - Turn restriction removed
- [Robo] Extreme Long Neck - Turn restriction removed
- [Robo] Flying Head - Turn restriction removed
- [Robo] Great Depression - Turn Limit Removed
- [Lucir] Oops! Mistake - Cost Reduced by 1
- [Other] Rabbit's Pursuit - Illustration Change
- [Other] Bewitched Rabbit - Illustration Change

