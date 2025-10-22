 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20493527 Edited 22 October 2025 – 09:06:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dynamic Update Announcement (Convenience Optimization):

1. Added Snow Fox Whisper and Flower Vine Spirit Lord Skins.

2. All "Simulated Battles" now default to full manpower (e.g., Wasteland, Wilderness, Gods and Demons, etc.) without any configuration.

3. Added a preset percentage for "One-Click Recruitment" in the "Team Formation Interface."

4. Added a "Auto-Recruit on Return to City" setting in the "Team Formation Interface." - "Return to City" here refers to all locations where you can recruit, including camps.

5. Removed the "+99" action in the Blacksmith Shop and replaced it with a "Maximum" action.

6. Optimized the display of the hero transformation skill button to make it easier for players to find it.

7. Added the ability to share Arena battle reports.

8. Optimized some interface lag issues.

