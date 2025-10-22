各位大大们好ww
本次0.23 Playtest版本更新如下：
1.配音/打字机音效模式切换功能现已加入游戏，目前已在day1/2阶段为角色“染”加入了五段短配音以测试功能，再次感谢配音老师恪诀大大的支持，后续将于demo版本加入day 1-3（第一阶段）的配音，更多配音内容将陆续进行
2.更改优化了Day 7 “偷偷离开”选项结局一的结尾内容
3。Day 23内容补全，现已更新Day 23的后续剧情喵
当前的版本号为0.23 Demo
（话说已经Day 23天了嘛，好快xwx）
最后感谢各位大大的支持，祝各位大大好心情摩多摩多ww
10/22 Playtest 更新
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update