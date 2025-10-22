 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20493491 Edited 22 October 2025 – 09:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
各位大大们好ww
本次0.23 Playtest版本更新如下：

1.配音/打字机音效模式切换功能现已加入游戏，目前已在day1/2阶段为角色“染”加入了五段短配音以测试功能，再次感谢配音老师恪诀大大的支持，后续将于demo版本加入day 1-3（第一阶段）的配音，更多配音内容将陆续进行

2.更改优化了Day 7 “偷偷离开”选项结局一的结尾内容

3。Day 23内容补全，现已更新Day 23的后续剧情喵

当前的版本号为0.23 Demo
（话说已经Day 23天了嘛，好快xwx）

最后感谢各位大大的支持，祝各位大大好心情摩多摩多ww

