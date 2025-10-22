Current Version Update Details:

Improvements

Added an auto-aim toggle option for barrage attack Players can now enable or disable the auto-aim feature for barrage attacks via [Settings > Controls > Barrage Attack Aim Mode] based on their preference.

Players can now cancel stagger by dashing.

The Status screen now displays current status (various stats).

The Status screen now displays current Noble Phantasm information.

Noble Phantasm information now shows base damage and reload time.

The energy bar now indicates the remaining time for Flandre Scarlet and Mokou's ultimate.

Added smooth animations and sound effects to the lock-on frame.

Summoning Kisin Sagume is now possible after sitting just a moment.

Added new Lore: Gensokyo.

Added new Guides: Attack Types, Stagger, Crit.

Added a Depth of Field toggle.

Added a guide arrow.

Icons for locked entries in the Travelogue are now displayed.

Improved descriptions for some talents and unlocks.