
22 October 2025 Build 20493431 Edited 22 October 2025 – 13:59:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Current Version Update Details:

Improvements

  • Added an auto-aim toggle option for barrage attack

    • Players can now enable or disable the auto-aim feature for barrage attacks via [Settings > Controls > Barrage Attack Aim Mode] based on their preference.

  • Players can now cancel stagger by dashing.

  • The Status screen now displays current status (various stats).

  • The Status screen now displays current Noble Phantasm information.

  • Noble Phantasm information now shows base damage and reload time.

  • The energy bar now indicates the remaining time for Flandre Scarlet and Mokou's ultimate.

  • Added smooth animations and sound effects to the lock-on frame.

  • Summoning Kisin Sagume is now possible after sitting just a moment.

  • Added new Lore: Gensokyo.

  • Added new Guides: Attack Types, Stagger, Crit.

  • Added a Depth of Field toggle.

  • Added a guide arrow.

  • Icons for locked entries in the Travelogue are now displayed.

  • Improved descriptions for some talents and unlocks.

  • The credits screen is now easier to close.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the button prompt for Youmu's retreat shot appeared at the wrong time.

  • Fixed minor text errors.

