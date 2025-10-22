 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20493387 Edited 22 October 2025 – 16:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed Kanjidex issue after the 果物 lesson in だいせん町

  • Fixed some minor issues with Japanese dialogues of the last content update

  • Fixed furigana issue with 下山 NPC name

  • Fixed furigana for 町 (ちょう) in several dialogues / situations

  • Fixed several localization issues

