22 October 2025 Build 20493316 Edited 22 October 2025 – 12:13:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Demo system changes

  • Added 300 minutes of in-game tracking time.

  • For the timer to run, a game must be connected to LookPilot and tracking must be active.

  • You no longer need to worry about your demo expiring before you’ve had a proper chance to try it.

  • If you use up the 300 minutes before the 14-day window ends, your demo remains active until the 14-day period ends.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the app wouldn’t launch on Linux (Wayland).

  • Simplified the camera system on Windows.

Other small changes

  • Added demo status and jitter magnitude to the status panel (hover the circle in the top-right corner).

  • Moved mapping properties settings from the center to the top of the mapping window.

Big thanks to everyone who provided feedback on the recent update!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3326891
