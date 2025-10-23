Back in 2019, we asked our Discord community what you wanted most. The clear second-place vote after online mode was a transportation overhaul. We’ve been working on it since 2021, and after some time in beta, it’s finally ready for everyone.

What's inside:

A complete rework of the transportation system for buses and trains, plus a brand-new monorail

Refreshed icons

Support for non-square buildings

New music tracks and a soundtrack manager to choose your favorite background music

We wish you lots of fun exploring everything this update has to offer. We could tell you all about it—but it’s much more fun to discover it for yourself along the way!