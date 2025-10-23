Changelog

Added Features

Added Contents

Rival Sticker

Various Adjustments

Engine Swaps

The performance of the "M-Type RE Turbo" has been readjusted.



Rival AI

Reduced target speed when cornering.



The rubber band has been weakened.



The torque increase when returning from a stopped state has been weakened.



Camera

The camera has been raised slightly for vehicles that have difficulty seeing the front when the rear view is selected.



Map

The FILTER function is now available on the Rival List as well.



UI

Added a SYSTEM button to the footer.



Fixes

Progress Management

Fixed an issue where defeating a specific team that appears in Stage 4 would cause the internal stage information to advance to Stage 5.



Fixed an issue with the appearance conditions for some rivals.



Fixed an issue where some OBJECTIVEs would not appear until the day had progressed.



Battles

Fixed an issue where starting a battle near a junction would cause the battle to start in a completely different location.



Fixed an issue where the battle condition "No Tuning" was not functioning correctly.



Fixed an issue where undiscovered rivals near PAs would not become discoverable.



PA

Fixed an issue where the same person would appear multiple times at the same time.



Fixed an issue where rivals would not randomly appear after winning a PA battle.



Vehicle AI

Fixed an issue where Other Cars would appear without a destination set.



Vehicle Model

Fixed some vehicle model issues.



Fixed aero issues on some vehicles.



Fixed an issue with the appearance of genuine wheels on some vehicles.



Fixed an issue where the "Wave Drive" aura was not displaying correctly on some vehicles.



Fixed an issue where the interior of some custom cars would become brighter when equipped with an aura.



Fixed some Rival design issues.



Course Model

Fixed a bug with drawing priority for some courses.



Livery

Fixed an issue where some Rival emblem vinyls could not be acquired.



Fixed an issue where some manufacturer logos could not be selected on the STICKER screen.



Fixed an issue where some single-color vinyls could not be changed.



Fixed an issue where vinyl could not be peeled off after performing certain steps.



Fixed an issue where auras could not be set on LEXUS vehicles.



Reference

Fixed an issue where some rival vehicles were displayed incorrectly.



Photo Mode

Fixed an issue where some auras were displayed distorted.



Achievements

Fixed an issue where some achievements were released at unintended times.



Sound

Fixed a bug with repeat settings for some music.



UI

Fixed some wording issues.



Fixed minor UI bugs.



