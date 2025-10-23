ChangelogUpdate released with new features and bug fixes.
Added FeaturesThe following features have been added:
Added Contents
Added additional content.
Downloading additional content from the Steam store gives more in-game features.
Rival Sticker
Added popular designs as rival stickers.
Various AdjustmentsVarious adjustments include:
Engine Swaps
- The performance of the "M-Type RE Turbo" has been readjusted.
Rival AI
- Reduced target speed when cornering.
- The rubber band has been weakened.
- The torque increase when returning from a stopped state has been weakened.
Camera
- The camera has been raised slightly for vehicles that have difficulty seeing the front when the rear view is selected.
Map
- The FILTER function is now available on the Rival List as well.
UI
- Added a SYSTEM button to the footer.
FixesThe following fixes have been made:
Progress Management
- Fixed an issue where defeating a specific team that appears in Stage 4 would cause the internal stage information to advance to Stage 5.
- Fixed an issue with the appearance conditions for some rivals.
- Fixed an issue where some OBJECTIVEs would not appear until the day had progressed.
Battles
- Fixed an issue where starting a battle near a junction would cause the battle to start in a completely different location.
- Fixed an issue where the battle condition "No Tuning" was not functioning correctly.
- Fixed an issue where undiscovered rivals near PAs would not become discoverable.
PA
- Fixed an issue where the same person would appear multiple times at the same time.
- Fixed an issue where rivals would not randomly appear after winning a PA battle.
Vehicle AI
- Fixed an issue where Other Cars would appear without a destination set.
Vehicle Model
- Fixed some vehicle model issues.
- Fixed aero issues on some vehicles.
- Fixed an issue with the appearance of genuine wheels on some vehicles.
- Fixed an issue where the "Wave Drive" aura was not displaying correctly on some vehicles.
- Fixed an issue where the interior of some custom cars would become brighter when equipped with an aura.
- Fixed some Rival design issues.
Course Model
- Fixed a bug with drawing priority for some courses.
Livery
- Fixed an issue where some Rival emblem vinyls could not be acquired.
- Fixed an issue where some manufacturer logos could not be selected on the STICKER screen.
- Fixed an issue where some single-color vinyls could not be changed.
- Fixed an issue where vinyl could not be peeled off after performing certain steps.
- Fixed an issue where auras could not be set on LEXUS vehicles.
Reference
- Fixed an issue where some rival vehicles were displayed incorrectly.
Photo Mode
- Fixed an issue where some auras were displayed distorted.
Achievements
- Fixed an issue where some achievements were released at unintended times.
Sound
- Fixed a bug with repeat settings for some music.
UI
- Fixed some wording issues.
- Fixed minor UI bugs.
