23 October 2025 Build 20493256 Edited 23 October 2025 – 08:46:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog

Update released with new features and bug fixes.

Added Features

The following features have been added:

Added Contents


Added additional content.
Downloading additional content from the Steam store gives more in-game features.

Rival Sticker


Added popular designs as rival stickers.

Various Adjustments

Various adjustments include:

Engine Swaps

  • The performance of the "M-Type RE Turbo" has been readjusted.

Rival AI

  • Reduced target speed when cornering.
  • The rubber band has been weakened.
  • The torque increase when returning from a stopped state has been weakened.

Camera

  • The camera has been raised slightly for vehicles that have difficulty seeing the front when the rear view is selected.

Map

  • The FILTER function is now available on the Rival List as well.

UI

  • Added a SYSTEM button to the footer.


Fixes

The following fixes have been made:

Progress Management

  • Fixed an issue where defeating a specific team that appears in Stage 4 would cause the internal stage information to advance to Stage 5.
  • Fixed an issue with the appearance conditions for some rivals.
  • Fixed an issue where some OBJECTIVEs would not appear until the day had progressed.

Battles

  • Fixed an issue where starting a battle near a junction would cause the battle to start in a completely different location.
  • Fixed an issue where the battle condition "No Tuning" was not functioning correctly.
  • Fixed an issue where undiscovered rivals near PAs would not become discoverable.

PA

  • Fixed an issue where the same person would appear multiple times at the same time.
  • Fixed an issue where rivals would not randomly appear after winning a PA battle.

Vehicle AI

  • Fixed an issue where Other Cars would appear without a destination set.

Vehicle Model

  • Fixed some vehicle model issues.
  • Fixed aero issues on some vehicles.
  • Fixed an issue with the appearance of genuine wheels on some vehicles.
  • Fixed an issue where the "Wave Drive" aura was not displaying correctly on some vehicles.
  • Fixed an issue where the interior of some custom cars would become brighter when equipped with an aura.
  • Fixed some Rival design issues.

Course Model

  • Fixed a bug with drawing priority for some courses.

Livery

  • Fixed an issue where some Rival emblem vinyls could not be acquired.
  • Fixed an issue where some manufacturer logos could not be selected on the STICKER screen.
  • Fixed an issue where some single-color vinyls could not be changed.
  • Fixed an issue where vinyl could not be peeled off after performing certain steps.
  • Fixed an issue where auras could not be set on LEXUS vehicles.

Reference

  • Fixed an issue where some rival vehicles were displayed incorrectly.

Photo Mode

  • Fixed an issue where some auras were displayed distorted.

Achievements

  • Fixed an issue where some achievements were released at unintended times.

Sound

  • Fixed a bug with repeat settings for some music.

UI

  • Fixed some wording issues.
  • Fixed minor UI bugs.

Changed files in this update

