22 October 2025 Build 20493254
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

We just released a new build (0.12.0) with two new events:

  • "Father's Green Light" in Haruna's timeline.

  • "Matcha Special" in Aoki's timeline.

The next update will come with a new sex scene.

Cheers,

Chuck Wow, Good Flicks

Changed files in this update

