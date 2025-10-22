Hi everyone!
We just released a new build (0.12.0) with two new events:
"Father's Green Light" in Haruna's timeline.
"Matcha Special" in Aoki's timeline.
The next update will come with a new sex scene.
Cheers,
Chuck Wow, Good Flicks
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Hi everyone!
We just released a new build (0.12.0) with two new events:
"Father's Green Light" in Haruna's timeline.
"Matcha Special" in Aoki's timeline.
The next update will come with a new sex scene.
Cheers,
Chuck Wow, Good Flicks
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update