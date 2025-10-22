Thank you to those that have played and left feedback thus far! This update fixes the majority of reported issues from the initial release. Please continue leaving any additional issues you may have and stay tuned for further improvements.
Audio
- Adjusted SFX and music volume levels for Low, Med, and High settings
Career Mode
- Fixed inability to see own player’s potential
- Fixed inability to view teammates scouting reports
- Fixed inability to practice in College
- Fixed inability to start as a four star after retiring with Legend status
- Fixed ability to follow own player
- Fixed overlapping text in practice facility
Franchise Mode
- Fixed inability to view scouting assignments
- Fixed inability to view draft rankings from Talent Scout
- Fixed inability to continue simulation when scouting assignment is completed
All Season Modes
- Fixed inability to withdraw players from the draft
- Fixed draft lottery reset to default values
- Fixed soft locks when opening an inbox message while simulating
- Fixed incorrect 3P% and FT% in game logs
Exhibition
- Fixed inability to copy game sliders from season save slot leagues
Gameplay
- Fixed CPU endless pump faking in shoot around mode
- Fixed CPU not passing the ball on command in shoot around mode
- Fixed inability to pull off crafty layups
Update Version 1.09.51
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2453661
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2453662
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update