 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Fellowship Escape From Duckov NINJA GAIDEN 4 Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 October 2025 Build 20492973 Edited 22 October 2025 – 09:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you to those that have played and left feedback thus far! This update fixes the majority of reported issues from the initial release. Please continue leaving any additional issues you may have and stay tuned for further improvements.

Audio
- Adjusted SFX and music volume levels for Low, Med, and High settings

Career Mode
- Fixed inability to see own player’s potential
- Fixed inability to view teammates scouting reports
- Fixed inability to practice in College
- Fixed inability to start as a four star after retiring with Legend status
- Fixed ability to follow own player
- Fixed overlapping text in practice facility

Franchise Mode
- Fixed inability to view scouting assignments
- Fixed inability to view draft rankings from Talent Scout
- Fixed inability to continue simulation when scouting assignment is completed

All Season Modes
- Fixed inability to withdraw players from the draft
- Fixed draft lottery reset to default values
- Fixed soft locks when opening an inbox message while simulating
- Fixed incorrect 3P% and FT% in game logs

Exhibition
- Fixed inability to copy game sliders from season save slot leagues

Gameplay
- Fixed CPU endless pump faking in shoot around mode
- Fixed CPU not passing the ball on command in shoot around mode
- Fixed inability to pull off crafty layups

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2453661
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2453662
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link