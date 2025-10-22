Thank you to those that have played and left feedback thus far! This update fixes the majority of reported issues from the initial release. Please continue leaving any additional issues you may have and stay tuned for further improvements.



Audio

- Adjusted SFX and music volume levels for Low, Med, and High settings



Career Mode

- Fixed inability to see own player’s potential

- Fixed inability to view teammates scouting reports

- Fixed inability to practice in College

- Fixed inability to start as a four star after retiring with Legend status

- Fixed ability to follow own player

- Fixed overlapping text in practice facility



Franchise Mode

- Fixed inability to view scouting assignments

- Fixed inability to view draft rankings from Talent Scout

- Fixed inability to continue simulation when scouting assignment is completed



All Season Modes

- Fixed inability to withdraw players from the draft

- Fixed draft lottery reset to default values

- Fixed soft locks when opening an inbox message while simulating

- Fixed incorrect 3P% and FT% in game logs



Exhibition

- Fixed inability to copy game sliders from season save slot leagues



Gameplay

- Fixed CPU endless pump faking in shoot around mode

- Fixed CPU not passing the ball on command in shoot around mode

- Fixed inability to pull off crafty layups