 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Fellowship Escape From Duckov NINJA GAIDEN 4 Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 October 2025 Build 20492958 Edited 22 October 2025 – 09:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello! ^^

The Infinite Manor is finally out!

Be the first to save the Baron's cat by navigating the strange manor!

Find the clue in each room and race through all 60 as fast as possible.

Will you conquer every puzzle?

Changed files in this update

Depot 4075871
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link