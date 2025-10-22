Hello! ^^
The Infinite Manor is finally out!
Be the first to save the Baron's cat by navigating the strange manor!
Find the clue in each room and race through all 60 as fast as possible.
Will you conquer every puzzle?
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update