👁️‍🗨️ Exit Zone – Update Live: Spectating, Fixes & Prep Work

New spectating system, anomaly fixes, door bug fixes, design tweaks, and groundwork for localization & voice chat.

We’ve just rolled out a new update for Exit Zone. This patch focuses on quality-of-life features, a round of important fixes, and technical preparations for upcoming systems (localization and a new voice chat).



📌 Patch Highlights

👀 New Spectating System – Watch other players during a run. Improved observer camera and UI for smoother spectating.

🔧 Anomaly Fixes – Addressed several cases where visual/audio anomalies behaved incorrectly or caused instability.

🚪 Door Interaction Fixes – Fixed issues with transition doors failing to open/close reliably in certain situations.

🎨 Design Tweaks – Various level and UI polish improvements to enhance clarity and immersion.

🌍 Localization Prep – Backend and string preparations to make adding new languages easier in upcoming builds.

🎙️ Voice Chat Prep – Technical groundwork laid for the new voice chat system coming in a future update.

⚠️ Exit Zone is in Early Access . Some systems (including the upcoming voice chat and full localization rollout) are still under active development and may change. We appreciate your reports and feedback — it helps us stabilize and improve the game faster.



▶️ View on Steam

Thanks for playing and reporting issues — we’re working every week to make the Zone better.

— Team Galactic Games