👁️🗨️ Exit Zone – Update Live: Spectating, Fixes & Prep Work
New spectating system, anomaly fixes, door bug fixes, design tweaks, and groundwork for localization & voice chat.
We’ve just rolled out a new update for Exit Zone. This patch focuses on quality-of-life features, a round of important fixes, and technical preparations for upcoming systems (localization and a new voice chat).
📌 Patch Highlights
👀 New Spectating System – Watch other players during a run. Improved observer camera and UI for smoother spectating.
🔧 Anomaly Fixes – Addressed several cases where visual/audio anomalies behaved incorrectly or caused instability.
🚪 Door Interaction Fixes – Fixed issues with transition doors failing to open/close reliably in certain situations.
🎨 Design Tweaks – Various level and UI polish improvements to enhance clarity and immersion.
🌍 Localization Prep – Backend and string preparations to make adding new languages easier in upcoming builds.
🎙️ Voice Chat Prep – Technical groundwork laid for the new voice chat system coming in a future update.
⚠️ Exit Zone is in Early Access. Some systems (including the upcoming voice chat and full localization rollout) are still under active development and may change. We appreciate your reports and feedback — it helps us stabilize and improve the game faster.
Thanks for playing and reporting issues — we’re working every week to make the Zone better.
— Team Galactic Games
Changed files in this update