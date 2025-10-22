Main Update

Added 4 new monsters.

Added over 30new skills.

Added over 5new items.

Other Updates

Some of the tile assets in Kosui Cave have been updated and a global filter has been added.

Mechanism Fall map names have been changed for each floor and the map has been optimized.

The Dragon Cave battle background has been updated and a screen filter and animation have been added.

Team power-up buffs and full power auto buffs have been locked (buffs cannot be moved).

The order in which enemies use skills in Endless Battles has been changed.

The cursor has been redesigned.

Minor UI adjustments have been made.

Other minor bugs have been fixed.

Comments

Thank you for playing INIMICUS! Development is progressing thanks to everyone's support. Once we've implemented all the Gigant Powers, we plan to work on the weapon and armor sorting function, the behavior when transferring special buffs to enemies, and actively fix minor bugs. We appreciate your continued support!