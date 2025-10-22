 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20492884 Edited 22 October 2025 – 08:13:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Main Update

  • Added 4 new monsters.

  • Added over 30new skills.

  • Added over 5new items.

Other Updates

  • Some of the tile assets in Kosui Cave have been updated and a global filter has been added.

  • Mechanism Fall map names have been changed for each floor and the map has been optimized.

  • The Dragon Cave battle background has been updated and a screen filter and animation have been added.

  • Team power-up buffs and full power auto buffs have been locked (buffs cannot be moved).

  • The order in which enemies use skills in Endless Battles has been changed.

  • The cursor has been redesigned.

  • Minor UI adjustments have been made.

  • Other minor bugs have been fixed.

Comments

Thank you for playing INIMICUS! Development is progressing thanks to everyone's support. Once we've implemented all the Gigant Powers, we plan to work on the weapon and armor sorting function, the behavior when transferring special buffs to enemies, and actively fix minor bugs. We appreciate your continued support!

Changed files in this update

Windows Japanese Depot 3902671
