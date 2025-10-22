Another update to Argus today:

-Fix to count events which failed to add the number of Set Modulator events to the overall total.

-Removed 'Quarter Pi' and 'Half Pi' shortcuts from the Modulator depth context menu. The setting of Pi, with Half and Double options, can do this.

-Supressed the warning about optimal splitting of tracks with Kill events as Kills don't normally affect splitting.

-Confirmation is asked for when starting a render if some sections or events lie beyond the To Frame.



Happy animating!



Mark