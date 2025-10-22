 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Fellowship Escape From Duckov NINJA GAIDEN 4 Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 October 2025 Build 20492836 Edited 22 October 2025 – 08:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Another update to Argus today:
-Fix to count events which failed to add the number of Set Modulator events to the overall total.
-Removed 'Quarter Pi' and 'Half Pi' shortcuts from the Modulator depth context menu. The setting of Pi, with Half and Double options, can do this.
-Supressed the warning about optimal splitting of tracks with Kill events as Kills don't normally affect splitting.
-Confirmation is asked for when starting a render if some sections or events lie beyond the To Frame.

Happy animating!

Mark

Changed files in this update

Depot 3017551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link