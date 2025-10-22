Another update to Argus today:
-Fix to count events which failed to add the number of Set Modulator events to the overall total.
-Removed 'Quarter Pi' and 'Half Pi' shortcuts from the Modulator depth context menu. The setting of Pi, with Half and Double options, can do this.
-Supressed the warning about optimal splitting of tracks with Kill events as Kills don't normally affect splitting.
-Confirmation is asked for when starting a render if some sections or events lie beyond the To Frame.
Happy animating!
Mark
Welcome to Argus v1.59
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update