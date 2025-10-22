Update Version: v0.13.58

Update Time: 2025/10/22 10:30 UTC

Patch Notes:

Added progress bars to the challenge achievements details screen.

The Piece trait now takes priority over the Chambered trait.

Improved logic for playing cards using hotkeys.

Improved sound effects.

Fixed an issue where Piece cards might not merge at the start of battle.

Fixed an issue where Snowball's freeze effect would remain after the next row of enemies advanced.

Fixed an issue where Might buffs did not apply to certain summons.

Fixed display issues with cards in your hand when using ongoing battle codes.

Fixed an issue where having Lifestone in your deck would cause card amounts to display incorrectly during events.

Fixed an issue where repeatedly pressing F would cause animation issues for cards in your hand.

Fixed an issue where the '-' key could not be used when entering custom text for doll codes and battle codes.

Fixed an issue where using the Skip Battle Animation feature could cause problems with pawn model coordinates.

Fixed an issue where triggering the Reverb trait would not apply buffs to cards in your deck or graveyard.

Fixed an issue where an attribute reduction animation would play when a hero Shapeshifted multiple times.

Fixed an issue with boss Angry Mimic where pawn models would remain on the field.

Fixed an issue with boss Mega Channeler where skills would be triggered more times than intended.

Fixed an issue where pawn models could softlock when activating Tactical Assault, Spectral Sandglass, and Ember in succession.

Fixed an issue where pawn models could softlock when activating Ouroboros and Recall in succession.

Fixed an issue where Might buffs were not applied to heroes when activating Assimilation and Exasperation in succession.