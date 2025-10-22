Hello again fellow cartomancers!

Today, we have a surprise announcement for you all! While we toil away at the new features for the upcoming "Fun With Objects" Update, Part 2, we've also been working on improving the room generation in Dungeon Alchemist.

Because this part was already finished, we decided to release it as an in-between update (no point in keeping it from you all until the rest is done). We needed some new assets to get certain room types to an acceptable level, so this update includes a limited number of new objects as well.

We prepared a small trailer that demonstrates some of the improved room generations. Check it out:

Some room types have been revamped entirely, while others have had improvements to their algorithms or had new objects added for more variety. We'll go over the biggest changes below, but hundreds of small tweaks were made to all room types, adding up to some substantial quality improvements on all fronts.

Improved Random Object Spawning

A common complaint we've had about our room generation was that objects spawned too randomly in the middle of the room. We tried to remedy this by implementing a system that tries to place smaller objects in a more logical, natural way, by clumping them together against columns and walls. This more closely represent where people would put them.

More Furnishings

More altars, tables and other surfaces are now furnished, creating a more engaging and lively environment.

Improved Lighting

Lights now spawn in better patterns. They are more symmetrical, and they avoid spawning right next to each other.

Better Patterns

Objects that follow patterns (like the beds in a large dormitory) now spawn more orderly. They spawn in regular patterns instead of being spread somewhat randomly across the walls of the rooms.

Better Large Rooms

In room types such as Castle Kitchen and Alchemist's Laboratory, the monotony of a large grid of tables is broken up by spawning them in different patterns and spawning objects in the middle of the room.

Yes, we even put in effort to generate absurdly large latrines in a somewhat sensible way, even though large latrines are in no way sensible to begin with.

What's Next?

This update is part of our commitment to keep improving the room generation, so that we don't leave behind one of our core principles while we pursue the development of more and more advanced features. Both parts of Dungeon Alchemist are equally important, and we want to keep them both to a high standard.

With this intermediate update behind us, work continues on "Fun With Objects", Part 2 as planned. We'll be releasing weekly work-in-progress updates of new features and content on our Discord server, so if you want to be kept in the loop, please join our great community.

Yours in Cartomancy,

The Dungeon Alchemist Team