Here’s the full list of updates straight from the Ninja Party devs — new modes, reworked battle mechanics, fresh quests, and the long-awaited Summon Portals with guaranteed rewards.

Ninja Path:

The more you play, the more experienced you become — now reflected through new titles along the Ninja Path.

The new Ninja Path brings more valuable rewards — rank higher in battles to earn them.

Ninja Path progress has been reset, but all previously earned rewards are kept.

Summon Portals:

Collect Summon Stones on the Ninja Path and in other activities. Every 10 summons guarantees a valuable reward.

You’ve been asking how to get the Lucky Hammer skin or that cool ninja — now you can, through Summon Portals.

Party Pass:

To refresh quests, complete all 3 (or 4 with Premium Pass).

Daily quests are now available without time limits.

Battle System:

A new, powerful jump attack has been added for the Giant Sword.

The Bazooka, Shadow Bomb, and Dynamite have been reworked — dodging no longer grants invulnerability against explosions. Time your moves or get blasted back.

Ninjas now hold their weapons tight — you’ll need to eliminate them to make them drop it.