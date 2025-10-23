Here’s the full list of updates straight from the Ninja Party devs — new modes, reworked battle mechanics, fresh quests, and the long-awaited Summon Portals with guaranteed rewards.
Ninja Path:
Ninja Path progress has been reset, but all previously earned rewards are kept.
The new Ninja Path brings more valuable rewards — rank higher in battles to earn them.
The more you play, the more experienced you become — now reflected through new titles along the Ninja Path.
Summon Portals:
You’ve been asking how to get the Lucky Hammer skin or that cool ninja — now you can, through Summon Portals.
Collect Summon Stones on the Ninja Path and in other activities. Every 10 summons guarantees a valuable reward.
Party Pass:
Seasonal quests are gone.
Daily quests are now available without time limits.
Premium Pass holders get one additional daily quest.
To refresh quests, complete all 3 (or 4 with Premium Pass).
Battle System:
A new, powerful jump attack has been added for the Giant Sword.
The Bazooka, Shadow Bomb, and Dynamite have been reworked — dodging no longer grants invulnerability against explosions. Time your moves or get blasted back.
Ninjas now hold their weapons tight — you’ll need to eliminate them to make them drop it.
Many small fixes have been implemented, paving the way for future major battle updates.
Controls and Camera:
Increased camera field of view.
Improved responsiveness in multiple states — it’s now easier to aim mid-air attacks, and control returns faster after knockouts or wall hits.
Added camera sensitivity settings.
Solo / Co-op Mode:
New mode — COINS.
New 4-player map — Hexagon.
Updated rumble schedule: Drone mode with laser attacks.
Rumbles now rotate every 4 hours.
Story:
Soon you’ll learn more about the world of Ninja Party — but not in this update.
For now, your mission is to restore the legendary Dojo and earn rewards along the way.
Complete major missions, unlock and upgrade ninjas. In future updates, this process will include dialogues and reveal more of the Ninja Party world.
