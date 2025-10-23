 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Football Manager 26 Escape From Duckov Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20492352 Edited 23 October 2025 – 11:13:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is an update focussed on removing a security vulnerability in the (Unity) game engine. It also includes an improvement to the movement input handling via keyboard.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Treasure Temples Depot - Windows Depot 1831721
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Treasure Temples Depot - Mac Depot 1831722
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link