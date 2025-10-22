v1.80 Update is Live!

1. COSTUMES ADDED FOR MOST POPULAR CHARACTERS

The following costumes have been added to the characters Saba, Liya, Eşref, and Hayal:

Swat, Jacket, Santa, Soldier.

2. GRENADE EFFECT SYSTEM

Are you ready to strike fear into your enemies while dealing damage? With the Grenade Effect System, show your style in every explosion!

With this update, 55 different Grenade Effects are waiting for you in Zula!

3. WORD HUNT

With the new improvement, you can form specific words using the letters you earn at the end of matches and win free rewards.

4. WHEEL ELITE SERIES COLOR VARIANTS & GLOVES (BLUE, WHITE, AND PURPLE)

The Wheel (Elite) series color variants are now available for the following weapons:

AK47, RSS, MPT76, AWP, KAR98, AUGSNP, M93R, KARAMBIT, DUAL GRENADE

5. MONO HEROIC STICKER SERIES & GLOVES

The Mono Sticker (Heroic) series is now available for:

AK-47, M468, MPT76, AWP, KAR98, AUGSNP, L115A3, DEAGLE, KNIFE, TRP90

6. UNIQUE GREEN VALLEY SERIES (ARENA EXCLUSIVE)

The Green Valley series and its gloves will be rewarded to the Arena Champion team!

RSS, MSR

7.vVIP DEVELOPMENT

The new update grants vVIP status to players who make payments over a certain amount, allowing them to enjoy exclusive vVIP benefits!

8. CUSTOM CLAN LOGO

9. SPRAYS

10. OTHER FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

A new “Finisher” tab has been added under the Crates section for Finisher Animation Crates.

Server designs have been updated for Halloween.