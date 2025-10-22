 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20492079 Edited 22 October 2025 – 18:06:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 0.9.0.4 is now live!

We are happy to announce that Demo saves imported to the main game will now unlock several functions! Some features are still in the works, while others are ready and available in this new update.

When importing a Demo save to the main game, the main game will now detect Demo saves and prompt players to choose to view the introduction sequence if they would like to see it, since this sequence is omitted in the Demo version. Players may optionally choose to skip this introduction and get right back into their save. Choosing to view the introduction or not will not impact gameplay or affect any Demo unlocks.

Importing Demo saves will also unlock some cool features! Players will get a commemorative trophy in their inventories as a thank you for playing the Demo.

Most importantly, importing a Demo save will unlock a new player room variant!

In future updates, we plan to add a few more things to Demo save imports.

Patch Notes 🛠️

Added/Updated:

  • 2 more M player outfits

  • Demo trophy

  • Demo save import functions: Demo save unlocks, option to view intro

  • New room variant added

  • Music disks

  • Player room kitchen interactions

Bug and Error Fixes:

  • ATG animation error

  • Telepod double icon display

  • Telepod back option closing out Telepod menu

  • Item icon display issue

  • "M" player character outfit issue

  • Dialogue error in Demo Information Counter

  • Double Room Key icon in Telepod transport

  • Issue where players could obtain incorrect clothing items for current player model

  • Error when using incorrect clothing items changing player models

  • Bug that allowed outfits to be purchase more than once

  • Black artifacts on text (more testing needed to confirm fix)

We are currently working on graphics, music/sound effects, and some new features for the next update, so please stay tuned.

- SHARP SET Dev Team

