Version 0.9.0.4 is now live!

We are happy to announce that Demo saves imported to the main game will now unlock several functions! Some features are still in the works, while others are ready and available in this new update.

When importing a Demo save to the main game, the main game will now detect Demo saves and prompt players to choose to view the introduction sequence if they would like to see it, since this sequence is omitted in the Demo version. Players may optionally choose to skip this introduction and get right back into their save. Choosing to view the introduction or not will not impact gameplay or affect any Demo unlocks.

Importing Demo saves will also unlock some cool features! Players will get a commemorative trophy in their inventories as a thank you for playing the Demo.

Most importantly, importing a Demo save will unlock a new player room variant!

In future updates, we plan to add a few more things to Demo save imports.

Patch Notes 🛠️

Added/Updated:

2 more M player outfits

Demo trophy

Demo save import functions: Demo save unlocks, option to view intro

New room variant added

Music disks

Player room kitchen interactions

Bug and Error Fixes:

ATG animation error

Telepod double icon display

Telepod back option closing out Telepod menu

Item icon display issue

"M" player character outfit issue

Dialogue error in Demo Information Counter

Double Room Key icon in Telepod transport

Issue where players could obtain incorrect clothing items for current player model

Error when using incorrect clothing items changing player models

Bug that allowed outfits to be purchase more than once

Black artifacts on text (more testing needed to confirm fix)

We are currently working on graphics, music/sound effects, and some new features for the next update, so please stay tuned.

- SHARP SET Dev Team