23 October 2025 Build 20492075 Edited 23 October 2025 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

To coincide with the launch of our new Chinese-language social media channel, we have added Simplified Chinese support to the description texts of the “official” and “launch” plugins included with RPG Maker MZ.

You can find these plugins in the following folder:

RPG Maker MZ\\dlc\\BasicResources\\plugins

We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the plugin creators who kindly granted us permission for this update:

Effekseer

Sasuke KANNAZUKI

Shitsudo Kei

triacontane

yuwaka

nz_prism

We will continue striving to provide a better environment that supports all creators in making their games comfortably and creatively.

