22 October 2025 Build 20492018 Edited 22 October 2025 – 16:52:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Added:
1.1 New quests
1.2 Russian voice-over for Act III (var.2)
1.3 Plague effect on the map when certain quests appear

2. Updated:
2.1 Voice-over format optimized for faster loading and reduced game size
2.2 Balance and localization of several quests
2.3 Images on some loading screens
2.4 Weather effects
2.5 Technical aspects of the game

3. Fixed:
3.1 Initialization of the first autosave

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3218881
