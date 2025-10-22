1. Added:
1.1 New quests
1.2 Russian voice-over for Act III (var.2)
1.3 Plague effect on the map when certain quests appear
2. Updated:
2.1 Voice-over format optimized for faster loading and reduced game size
2.2 Balance and localization of several quests
2.3 Images on some loading screens
2.4 Weather effects
2.5 Technical aspects of the game
3. Fixed:
3.1 Initialization of the first autosave
