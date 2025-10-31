Our 100% positive reviews fast-paced, turn-based roguelike, Fadedlands: The Reckless Squad, just received an important update today!
Meanwhile, the base game is also on sale at its all-time low price!
Let’s take a look at what this DLC includes!
First up, we have two brand-new characters with unique mechanics: Servant Grey and Prince Lance!
That’s right, the very same prince who once fought the Demon King!
After rescuing him, he has joined our Reckless Squad to embark on a new adventure!
How to unlock:
After unlocking the Rune Workshop, craft and carry the four initial cards of the Prince, then defeat a final boss of difficulty 2 or higher. The Prince and the Attendant will then be available for recruitment at the Tavern!
New Mechanics: Chosen, Radiance, and Wrath
Here’s the English translation:
Power — the very reason to be king!
New Cards:
A total of 61 exclusive cards have been added (31 for the Prince + 30 for the Attendant).
(That’s quite a generous amount, isn’t it?)
Added 7 new general cards.
(Other characters now have brand-new possibilities too!)
For those who still have the game on their wishlist — don’t hesitate any longer!
Come and start your adventure in the Dim Forest today!
Changed files in this update