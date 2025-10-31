Our 100% positive reviews fast-paced, turn-based roguelike, Fadedlands: The Reckless Squad, just received an important update today!

Meanwhile, the base game is also on sale at its all-time low price!

Let’s take a look at what this DLC includes!

First up, we have two brand-new characters with unique mechanics: Servant Grey and Prince Lance!

That’s right, the very same prince who once fought the Demon King!

After rescuing him, he has joined our Reckless Squad to embark on a new adventure!

How to unlock:

After unlocking the Rune Workshop, craft and carry the four initial cards of the Prince, then defeat a final boss of difficulty 2 or higher. The Prince and the Attendant will then be available for recruitment at the Tavern!

New Mechanics: Chosen, Radiance, and Wrath

Here’s the English translation:

Power — the very reason to be king!

New Cards:

A total of 61 exclusive cards have been added (31 for the Prince + 30 for the Attendant).

(That’s quite a generous amount, isn’t it?)

Added 7 new general cards.

(Other characters now have brand-new possibilities too!)

For those who still have the game on their wishlist — don’t hesitate any longer!

Come and start your adventure in the Dim Forest today!