POPULAR TODAY
22 October 2025 Build 20491999 Edited 22 October 2025 – 06:46:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

GrandChase Classic considers abnormal gameplay to be extremely harmful to the order kept within the game.
Such acts could hamper the game and ruin the players' experience. This is why we severely punish offenders and restrict them from game service.
We ask players to review our Operation Policy for GrandChase Classic to avoid abnormal gameplay.
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/985810/view/4473858302400266247

※ If you wish to contest the restriction placed on the gameplay service, please contact us with a ticket in the support center.

These are the sanctions placed up to the previous day on players who have violated our Operating Policies.

<Sanctions for Violation of Operating Policies>
Sanctions on Use of Illegal Tools: 267 (Permanent Ban)
Bru***ard Sa***z Ja**별 Psy***999
Fu**a St***f sh**z YoshR***LTED
Ko***i wakuk***ce08 Ad**n Ali***56
Ri***rd Kur***14 Ci***ee xH***Nx
SrM***te Be***l Ol**v Ri***p
Fr**d Kuno***Life Hi***zz Za***ri
Ara***Yga Ji***u Yo***an Dde***rr
Fa*x Ope***ll Dar***it H3l***de
bi**k yDi***no Mitsu***eoki Ws***yz
MoNar***igra On***1 Adri***ARS ll***l
iK**a Vic***ie Ps***oW Gam***uCC
Ai***n Dante***waki TALD***naka And***12
All***ano Hell***rdo Pur***95 55*1
Yum***ika Cre***Zz Boo***rat Her***123
Jack***cher And***ede Gin***ga Pac***otf
Juni***uwu am***y On***x Rn*1
Zub***fu Dan***st Fait***ter TRU***ITH
Leoh***BiG Ar***ta Miu***ix Tr***25
Sol***me wh1***4y The***icZ BLACK***CALI
Ma**z Tr***um xr***v Brv***art
Tio***ir B0***H4 Mo**s Ix***Me
xExp***ioN Ma***ao Br***r OnlyV***wisk
Ok***ji Cl***1 iP***l Mes***zin
Ve**e Te*y Ban***CB On***BK
Fox***23 P4T***K0 neo***ph YS***91
Re***n Ma***ul UN***x Br***z
Al***ex Br***ne yRev***ada BY***B
iBe***ck 속* Taun***hoRJ Sl**C
Brun***x120 Comb***ato Ca***94 Bra***n3
KA***E Al***VD Sa***r Ke***1z
Mag***ta biel***n96 hn***7 Th***z
PSYKE***toru Dar***YT MpOl***eer Chi***uu
Nes***Mix Rei***il Ryu***i11 lUnl***wNl
Slo***aR Kra***전쟁 May***ru kr**i
Zy**r TH***xx Car***son D*6
Di***p Bar***k02 Az***s OhB***AM
SixC***tose Silv***rato Ku***nn Des***sia
Xil***nhu Cros***aber Linki***here 고말**단
yT***u Yu***i KR***ER Ko**p
Ap***oX Eco***ix Pa***z jv*c
panz***nha HA**z Vi***SX iXG***ral
WzI***th Ti***a Fol***es m4r***ox
May***Kun eh***s Hatun***tata An***ga
Thi***ng Ban***dy yuuk***iiko p9**c
Ric***95 La***ys 최산S***ie Ma***sa
Aw**l Ji***z Te***ox Maez***Ruby
Bu**h Kenr***oro Lu**a Alva***ozz
Juic***ple Vect***aCh En***aa 젠*
FasT***ioN IlIIl***lIlI zin***to DS***XE
Pr**a Eru***en Flo***liz Qua***i2o
Jac***nX Ah***zz Lati***oon 함*미
VH*P Ha***i KyLu***DOA Mon***99
Heim***igo iY***er jad***an Li***i3
De***OD 해* Zi**y sic***es
The***tor El**x Thebl***2412 gu***y
Dir***ha Jhu***un GO***K7 N1***S
Pa***ne lNe***mc cka***ue8 Mes***sPl
Ch***o De**p Da***31 TheV***tor
Morti***alha The***in dm***2 Ow**n
Po***p ar***ke Baby***lma Sir***mi
Self***ster Sei***art DNX***zer Da***i
UD***CK Fe**y DrDi***era Me***ii
c4***a Ig***r AD**l Ret***ZED
Roth***eld Ste***Sky NM***y prima***hase
Ch**z mik***oco sa**s ww***q
BRIE***1207 Ah**e Li***h Zi***ei
worl***sht1 3j3***jmf


Sanctions on Abnormal Gameplay: 45 (15 Days / 30 Days / 90 Days / Permanent Ban (based on number of violations), items confiscated)
Bru***ard Al***VD Leg***PH Def***ka
Th***z newh***zero jad***an AMP***ANK
bi**k Kenr***oro Brof***ski THEG***IELX
Gala***ador Ah***zz Zi**l Chi***uu
xExp***ioN lNe***mc fef***4ww kr**i
Ti***k Ste***Sky Ask***evs Des***sia
Di***p hN*7 Tr***12 JettD***liet
Lia***ity KO*G Ix***Me 젠*
Va***x Pha***mSR Mes***zin Qua***i2o
DAR***RAD Su***뢰 BY***B TheV***tor
BKpr***dor Car***son Re**o Ask***eus
츄*



We will strive to create a healthy game environment in GrandChase Classic.
Thank you.

Changed files in this update

