❖ v2.0.9.0

We have managed to fix most of the bugs reported in our discord over the past month. Many of them are important enough that we want to get them to you quickly. Along with that comes some balance changes as well as minor feedback improvements. Lastly, as for progress on Ranked, we're still working on it and hope to share more details with you soon!

Now let's cover an upcoming event...

Events

❖ Dojo Masters World Warrior Tournament

November 1st (8:00pm EST / 5:00pm PST)

Tournament Match Rules:

Matches will be a first-to-5, with Grand Finals being a first-to-10.

Once per set, upon losing a match, you are allowed to change your Martial Art.

Note: In the future, we will be moving away from using challonge.com as our host for tournaments.

Watch The Tournament:

Twitch

YouTube

General Changes

❖ New Additions

• 4 New Mission Mode missions have been added:

| Protect The Board | Left Brain Right Brain | Fly Catcher | Untouchable |

• RING-1 (-and RING-3; the unlockable blue variant) contrast has been adjusted for readability:

* More stages will be touched up in the future.

❖ Optimization/Improvements

• Massive overhaul to Menu Navigation input system. Things should be more consistent across menus in general.

• Implemented the early steps of an optimization that can improve performance up to 250% in some cases. This change is primarily targeted at the DLC characters.

• Addressed an oversight when playing locally/offline where the game could snowball its framerate if your average framerate dropped below a certain threshold.

• Minor improvements to Dynamic Input Delay when playing on connections with ping higher than 100ms.

❖ Replays

• Fixed an oversight that would cause certain Stage Backgrounds to not update properly when rewinding Replays. This lead to stages displaying improper stage variants like Overtime-2 in the case of BRIDGE-2.

• Added [Home] and [End] keyboard hotkeys to Replay Playback to jump to the start and end of the Replay Timeline.

❖ Bugs

• Updated servers to support users with IP addresses starting with 172.xxx.xxx.xxx as they were previously ignored and left unable to connect.

• Potentially fixed a Spectator bug that often prevented you from joining already in-progress Matches.

• Fixed an issue where certain character actions/attacks would place characters into a state where they would no longer respect cross-up prevention.

• Hitboxes and Hurtboxes now properly re-anchor themselves to players when interacting with Cross-up Prevention.

• Fixed an oversight in game logic that would allow for attacks to cross-up despite visually being on the opposite side.

*Example of the old bugged behavior.

• Addressed a Training Mode oversight that could lead to the Dummy acting unpredictably when set to perform an action when Grabbed.

• Fixed an oversight that could allow AI in Lessons (Tutorials, Trials, Missions) to escape a grab before any game logic could be processed.

• Fixed a Mission Mode bug that caused some mission time evaluations to be off by 0.75 seconds.

• Fixed a minor bug causing DOJO-1's background to randomly flash its Overtime Variant.

• Made minor improvements ARENA-3's script to account for cases where the stage didn't update properly based on game state.

• Fixed a bug that prevented menus from displaying popups (Like exiting the game and the Credits Menu) from working.

• Addressed an oversight in the recent menu rework that broke interaction with the input config button within the local-multiplayer Character Select menu.

❖ Editor

• Fixed a bug that prevented the Editor from opening files located in certain areas of the user's C: drive.

• Updated to include all new parameters added to latest build of game.

• Fix to an issue that prevented certain users from being able to save files when they had less than 8GB* of RAM.

• Addressed an minor oversight that could lead to some of the interface's buttons to lock up.

Balance Changes

❖ Shotokan Karate

• Grab and Uppercut now whiff against (most) Pseudo Low Profile (Capoeira) states.

• Super Uppercut now more reliably hits Pseudo Low Profile (Capoeira), but only at close range.

• Charge Punch no longer wrongly interrupts Sumo's Sumo Charge when NOT fully charged.

• Reworked Shotokan Karate's Training Mode Behavior Actions:

♦ Overall reduces scripting complexity (Good for performance).

♦ Both Uppercut and Super Uppercut now properly crouch before performing the action.

♦ Added an Action for Shotokan Karate's Perfect Super Uppercut.

♦ Crouching now prioritizes re-crouching after being hurt.

❖ Muay Thai

• Resolved a scripting issue that left a 1-Frame gap at the start of Muay Thai's Perfect Sweep that would allow the Grabbed Target to Break the grab.

• Perfect Sweep and Perfect Reverse Sweep now have less recovery.

• Decreased throw velocity of Muay Thai's Reverse Sweep.

• Adjusted the visual timing of all variations of Muay Thai's Sweep to be more visually satisfying and read better.

• Increased the Input Buffer for the following Attacks:

♦ Knee Strike 8 → 10

♦ Punch 8 → 18

♦ Kick 8 → 18

❖ Kendo

• Kendo's Counter Slash and Reversal Slash Hitboxes now properly interact with a countering Krav Maga.

• Fixed an oversight that allowed for all of Kendo's attacks to phase through Krav Maga's Counter stances without triggering a hit.

*Example of the old bugged behavior.

• Fixed an oversight that caused Kendo's Stance, Sprint, and Backward Dash to cause unintended slowdown due to exceeding the game's processing limit.

• General improvements to Kendo's AI Logic to better handle cross-ups and Stance related actions.

❖ Boxing

• Hook:

♦ Fixed an oversight that lead to Hook (From Right Hand) to have a lingering Hitbox.

♦ Fixed an oversight that lead to Strong Hook (From Right Hand) to lack certain critical Hitboxes.

♦ Fixed an oversight that lead to Strong Hook (From Right Hand) only dealing a ½ Stock of Stamina Damage instead of a full stock regardless of if the Target isn't Airborne.

♦ Hook now only hits Pseudo Low Profile (Capoeira) at close range.

• Uppercut now more reliably hits Pseudo Low Profile (Capoeira).

• Uppercut, and Super Knockout Punch now ignore certain poke Pushboxes on Startup.

• Hitstop on Boxing's counter-hit mechanic is increased when Boxing is the one hit. This should make it more reliable to punish Boxing's actions on reaction.

• A new Sound has been added when Boxing is counter-hit.

• Boxing's Perfect Dodge now applies +20 Frames of Hitstop when performed.

♦ This was done to make the action more reactable when it occurs so Boxing can capitalize on it more reliably.

❖ Krav Maga

• Fixed some incorrectly setup Hurtbox properties on Weak Kick Counter Attempt.

• Tightened up the logic on Krav Maga's Backstab to prevent unfair/unreadable scenarios against airborne Targets.

• Grab Attempts no longer auto-redirect if the Target is Airborne.

• Slightly tweaked the pacing of Krav Maga's Throws when the Target is in NoTech.

• Hitstop of Krav Maga's Combat Roll OnHit has been increased.

❖ Sumo

• Grab's Startup is now less likely to be hit by air attacks from the front.

• Backward Dash is now less likely to be hit by air attacks from the front.

• Sumo Shove's Hitbox's forward reach has been increased against airborne Targets.

• Fixed a scripting issue that prevented Sumo's Grab Startup's increased speed when the opponent was attacking from properly accounting for Kicks (Previously, kicks were not being counted as "Attacks").

• Addressed an oversight in Sumo's Grab which prevented it from forcing a Counter-Hit when the opponent triggers the Weak Armor of the Grab's Startup.

• Sumo can now cancel out of (Local) Hitstop into a Grab Fake out during Grab Startup when its Weak Armor is triggered when your current Target is not in !LocalHitstop themselves.

♦ This change was made to address cases where if Grab's Startup was hit in rapid succession with Weak Attacks, Sumo could not reliably cancel into a Fake out.

• Sumo can now reliably buffer Palm Strike, Grab, and Sumo Charge out of Hurt and Block Reactions.

♦ Previously, Sumo couldn't consistently perform certain actions when being pressured by faster attacks.

• Torso Hurtbox during Teeter now accounts as both a Standing and Air Hurtbox.

♦ Allowing it to be hit by attacks that are designed to only hit airborne Targets.

*(Capoeira's Front Cartwheel traditionally only hits airborne targets.)

• Addressed an oversight that allowed Sumo to perform certain grounded actions after Escaping a Grab while airborne.

• Improvement to Sumo's AI to properly utilize more of Sumo's Actions/Attacks as well as a minor improvement to defensive capabilities.

*Example of a round being played out with Sumo's CPU improvements.

• Addressed an oversight that allowed Sumo's Training Mode ACT 2 (Rapid Palm Strikes) to continue even when the Training Mode pause menu is open.

• Addressed an oversight that allowed Sumo's Training Mode ACT 12 (Sumo Charge) to continue even when the Training Mode pause menu is open.

❖ Kyokushin Karate

• Fixed an scripting error that caused After Images to always be in Style B.

• Side Kick can now be hit by High Attacks after being parried.

• Side Kick's leg is now more likely to get hit by Air Attacks.

• Kyokushin Karate should no longer accidentally KO themselves by performing Overdrive while in Traditional KO mode.

• Fixed an oversight that caused some of Kyokushin Karate's Attacks to occasionally cause unintended slowdown due to exceeding the game's processing limit when holding [Left] and [Right] Inputs.

❖ Capoeira

• Fixed a major oversight in Capoeira's BWD Hop from Neutral Stance where they were unable to block Attacks for 2~ Frames. Additionally, going into BWD Hop from another action now properly converts all pre-existing Hurtboxes to being able to block attacks until they are eventually reset/cleared.

• Fixed a longstanding oversight in Capoeira's BWD Hop that would cause the action to wrongly interrupt and *attempt* to play the "Draw Game" Animation.

• Palm Slaps:

♦ Palm Slap from Neutral Stance now hits further forward against Air Targets.

♦ Increase the size of Clashbox to cover more of Capoeira's torso.

♦ Added an extended Block-Only Hitbox (Effectively Proximity Block).

♦ Arm is no longer hittable during the start of recovery after Clashing.

♦ Minor width reduction to Torso Hurtbox on Active Frames.

• Push Kicks can now Clash with Punch Attacks.

• Removed an infinite juggle involving Capoeira's Back Cartwheel.

• Fixed a property on Back Cartwheel that allowed the Hitbox to hit Krav Maga's Counter.

• Front and Back Cartwheel now (mostly) ignore certain pokes' Pushbox.

• Fixed an oversight on Cartwheel Strike's startup that allowed Capoeira to lack Hurtboxes and phase through interactions (Often leading to unintended cross-ups).

• Cartwheel Strike now forces Hit Targets to always Tech in the direction of the kick.

• Compass Kick should be less likely to hit Targets behind Capoeira.

• Performing any of Capoeira's Special Kicks from a "Bad Stance" now removes Capoeira's "Pseudo Low Profile" state, allowing the startup to be more reliable interrupted when paired with the much slower lead up to the kick.

• Fixed a minor oversight in Capoeira's Grab Registry that could hypothetically prevent Capoeira from properly grabbing player 1 specifically.

• Addressed an oversight that allowed Capoeira's Grabs to be unbreakable despite the Target not being Weakened when the damage from the grab connecting placed them into a Weakened State.

• Scissor Grab (Tesoura) wasn't consistently becoming unbreakable when the Target was Weakened.

• Scissor Grab (Tesoura) wasn't properly clearing certain Hitboxes and Hurtboxes which could lead to some weird interactions post-grab.

• Scissor Grab (Tesoura) attempt now treats Downed and Tech'ing Targets as being airborne.

*Example image "(OLD)" provided by user: 8-Kit

• Fixed a handful of VFX and SE related errors with Capoeira's Scissor Grab (Tesoura) that caused them to either not spawn, or spawn incorrectly.

• Capoeira now applies +8 Frames of additional Hitstop to the Target On Parried.

• Capoeira now applies +10 Frames of additional Hitstop to the Target On Clash.

♦ If timed correctly, Capoeira can effectively "play" off of the opponents attacks if they're spamming.

• Addressed an oversight that could lead to Capoeira's "Topple" state to trigger when the total amount of successive hits were less than 3. There was a conflict with pre-existing Capoeira mechanics preventing the Topple's Successive Hurt Counter from clearing in a reasonable amount of time.

*Example image of old bugged behavior; provided by user: 8-Kit

• Fixed an oversight that caused Capoeira's Topple Successive Hurt Counter to not reset properly in training mode.

• Hurt Reactions now properly clear/reset Hurtboxes when/after Capoeira action is interrupted (Previously a Hurtbox or two would linger throughout the Hurt Reaction animation).

• Fixed a minor oversight in Capoeira's Skyward Hurt Reaction that could cause it's hurtbox to not be aligned.

• Capoeira's Input Buffer now clears while in Hitstun until you're <8 Frames of exiting the state.

♦ This helps to prevent accidental inputs (primarily in counter hit situations).

• Capoeira can now Tech their Taunt (Round Transition Animation) as they land on the ground.