- Buffed organize (set mana cost and stamina generation to 0)
- Buffed copy and paste, it now also draws specific card colors
- Buffed better luck next time's damage output
Small balance changes!
Update notes via Steam Community
We just wanted to update our Unity version for the project, but we decided to include a few balance changes!
