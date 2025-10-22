 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20491926 Edited 22 October 2025 – 06:32:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We just wanted to update our Unity version for the project, but we decided to include a few balance changes!

  • Buffed organize (set mana cost and stamina generation to 0)
  • Buffed copy and paste, it now also draws specific card colors
  • Buffed better luck next time's damage output

Changed files in this update

Depot 3709001
  • Loading history…
