Hello Survivors,

This is the DARKEST DAYS.

We have received a few reports regarding the new Season 5 Community Pass (added with update 0.23.2), that pass levels purchased via "Pass Instant Level Up" were not increasing the levels as it should have.

After investigating the reported issue, we identified the cause and completed a fix, which was applied with the latest build, 0.23.3, released on Wed, 10/22. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by this unexpected issue.

We are currently performing restoration work for Survivors who experienced this problem. The restoration will proceed as outlined below, and once it is complete, we will provide another update through this notice.

[Planned Restoration Approach]

- Re-adjust Community Pass levels based on the exact number of Red Diamonds spent via "Pass Instant Level Up".

- If you spent more Red Diamonds than required to reach Community Pass Level 40, the excess Red Diamonds will be sent to you via in-game mail.

Once again, we sincerely apologize to the Survivors affected by this issue. We will do our best to restore any losses as quickly and accurately as possible. We ask for your understanding and patience as we look to resolve this issue.

Thank you.

DARKEST DAYS Team