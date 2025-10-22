# ------ Announcements





## Sprint



5th sprint, of the 3rd cycle. Chapter 04/Pass 02. (The last chapter).

All chapters are at the same pass, Next sprint is a new cycle!



Play-tests are always welcome open. If you want to help me with your feedback, please contact me :)



# ------ Game

## General

## Settings

NEW* Added app icon to windows.* Added basic haptics (force feedback) to interactions. Can be toggled in the settings.Improve:* This build contains LOTS of refactor and improvements.* * More soft object pointer usage.* * Refactor and cleaned the book class.* General cleanups, optimizations, small fixes, and documentation everywhere.* * Optimized Nanite's "Pixel programmable distance".* * Enabled GarbageCollector's actor and asset clusters.* * PSO cache and precache.* * More stringent cooking to reduce package size.* Updated to Sentry 1.1.1.* Fixed issue with shaders not compiling for low quality scalability settings.Known issues:* Outline effect looks odd with TAA at a shallow angle.* Shelf has issues on proton with non-nanite mesh.* The plate at end shows up and the fade starts later.



NEW:

* Added configuration for "color aberration" visuals, and a feature toggle.

* Added ability to set defaults on game settings.



Improve:

* Improved setting full screen mode, resolution, and resolution scaling.

* * Resolution scaling now shows the actual resolution %. Might not be accurate if the main resolution changed, and it has not been applied yet.

* Added (performance) trace start/stop for debug builds.





## Art

NEW:

* Working on the new hall01, and toy.

* Adjusted the character energy particles.

* Added light importance volumes.

* Added reflection captures.

* Added and optimized cloud material.

* Added meshes for: cup. Not yet in build: cabinet-02.

* Improved UI style for: "big button", checkbox.



Improve:

* Optimized ambient occlusion. And enabled them for baked lights.

* Optimized lamp cover.

* Optimized shadows.

* Optimized drawing using Packed Level Actors.





## Chapters

All:

* Added/Improved hints. With more complex conditions :).

* Added interactions: clothes hanger, more light switches.

* Configurable range for Card-00, and foxified it.



CH00:

CH01:

CH02:

CH03:

CH04:

* Added LogicCard 04. Not enabled yet.

* Added word puzzle, changed flow.

* Added world text.





# ------- Subsystems and plugins

## All

## Flashbacks

New:

* Experimental Anim FB Fps. Adjusts the fps of the animations based on the flashback. Has a feature toggle in settings.

* Added cloud effect.

* Added sound filter (echo/panning) on flashback.





## Dialogs

https://codeberg.org/jerobarraco/Diags



LifeDev:

* Fixed some dialogs. Added some more.

* Improved dialog prompt animation.



## Interactions (and animations)

https://codeberg.org/jerobarraco/Interact



LifeDev:

* Removed `RewardFlag`. It's superseded by auto-flag.

* Foxified cards.



Puzzle:

* Improved `SetHiddenInGame` and `SetActive`. Removed call to `SetAutoActivate`.





## Inventory / Flags / Teach

https://codeberg.org/jerobarraco/Inventory



LifeDev:

* Refactored inventory to show feedback when an item is consumed or acquired. Took some work.



Teach (NUX):

* Improve NUX animations and looks.



* Added cool down factor. Can be changed dynamically. And foxified it.





## JSignificance

https://codeberg.org/jerobarraco/JSig





## JUtils

https://codeberg.org/jerobarraco/JUtils



Improves:

* Moved UI stuff to `JUtilsUI`.

* Optimized `QuickMesh`. Disabled "Affects navigation".





## Sounds

https://codeberg.org/jerobarraco/Sounds



LifeDev:

* Adjusted audio volumes.

* Adjusted music order.

* SFX for: Hanger, Heater.



## Story

https://codeberg.org/jerobarraco/Story



LifeDev:

* Adjusted some cameras.



* Block loading on a background thread.

* Improve step teleport.

* Reworked inter show/hide.





