22 October 2025 Build 20491906 Edited 22 October 2025 – 07:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

# ------ Announcements


## Sprint


5th sprint, of the 3rd cycle. Chapter 04/Pass 02. (The last chapter).
All chapters are at the same pass, Next sprint is a new cycle!

Play-tests are always welcome open. If you want to help me with your feedback, please contact me :)

**Explanation and showcase**


# ------ Game

## General


NEW
* Added app icon to windows.
* Added basic haptics (force feedback) to interactions. Can be toggled in the settings.

Improve:
* This build contains LOTS of refactor and improvements.
* * More soft object pointer usage.
* * Refactor and cleaned the book class.
* General cleanups, optimizations, small fixes, and documentation everywhere.
* * Optimized Nanite's "Pixel programmable distance".
* * Enabled GarbageCollector's actor and asset clusters.
* * PSO cache and precache.
* * More stringent cooking to reduce package size.
* Updated to Sentry 1.1.1.
* Fixed issue with shaders not compiling for low quality scalability settings.

Known issues:
* Outline effect looks odd with TAA at a shallow angle.
* Shelf has issues on proton with non-nanite mesh.
* The plate at end shows up and the fade starts later.
* Missng hint for poem on chap 02.[/p]

## Settings


NEW:
* Added configuration for "color aberration" visuals, and a feature toggle.
* Added ability to set defaults on game settings.

Improve:
* Improved setting full screen mode, resolution, and resolution scaling.
* * Resolution scaling now shows the actual resolution %. Might not be accurate if the main resolution changed, and it has not been applied yet.
* Added (performance) trace start/stop for debug builds.

## Art

NEW:
* Working on the new hall01, and toy.
* Adjusted the character energy particles.
* Added light importance volumes.
* Added reflection captures.
* Added and optimized cloud material.
* Added meshes for: cup. Not yet in build: cabinet-02.
* Improved UI style for: "big button", checkbox.

Improve:
* Optimized ambient occlusion. And enabled them for baked lights.
* Optimized lamp cover.
* Optimized shadows.
* Optimized drawing using Packed Level Actors.

## Chapters

All:
* Added/Improved hints. With more complex conditions :).
* Added interactions: clothes hanger, more light switches.
* Configurable range for Card-00, and foxified it.

CH00:
CH01:
CH02:
CH03:
CH04:
* Added LogicCard 04. Not enabled yet.
* Added word puzzle, changed flow.
* Added world text.

# ------- Subsystems and plugins

## All

> Public repos for the plugins are updated on a later date, according to (my) availability.

## Flashbacks

New:
* Experimental Anim FB Fps. Adjusts the fps of the animations based on the flashback. Has a feature toggle in settings.
* Added cloud effect.
* Added sound filter (echo/panning) on flashback.

## Dialogs

https://codeberg.org/jerobarraco/Diags

LifeDev:
* Fixed some dialogs. Added some more.
* Improved dialog prompt animation.

Plugin:

## Interactions (and animations)

https://codeberg.org/jerobarraco/Interact

LifeDev:
* Removed `RewardFlag`. It's superseded by auto-flag.
* Foxified cards.

Puzzle:
Plugin:
* Improved `SetHiddenInGame` and `SetActive`. Removed call to `SetAutoActivate`.

## Inventory / Flags / Teach

https://codeberg.org/jerobarraco/Inventory

LifeDev:
* Refactored inventory to show feedback when an item is consumed or acquired. Took some work.

Teach (NUX):
* Improve NUX animations and looks.

Plugin:
* Added cool down factor. Can be changed dynamically. And foxified it.

## JSignificance

https://codeberg.org/jerobarraco/JSig

## JUtils

https://codeberg.org/jerobarraco/JUtils

New:

Improves:
* Moved UI stuff to `JUtilsUI`.
* Optimized `QuickMesh`. Disabled "Affects navigation".

## Sounds

https://codeberg.org/jerobarraco/Sounds

LifeDev:
* Adjusted audio volumes.
* Adjusted music order.
* SFX for: Hanger, Heater.

Plugin:

## Story

https://codeberg.org/jerobarraco/Story

LifeDev:
* Adjusted some cameras.

Plugin:
* Block loading on a background thread.
* Improve step teleport.
* Reworked inter show/hide.

# ------ Links


Play on Steam



Forums https://forums.unrealengine.com/t/solodev-lifedev-my-game-about-overcoming-cptsd/1172122

Twitter:
https://twitter.com/jerobarraco


Mastodon: https://mastodon.gamedev.place/@jerobarraco

Support on patreon ("one time" also available) https://www.patreon.com/c/jerobarraco

Support on liberapay https://liberapay.com/nande

Support on Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/jerobarraco

