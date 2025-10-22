# ------ Announcements
## Sprint
5th sprint, of the 3rd cycle. Chapter 04/Pass 02. (The last chapter).
All chapters are at the same pass, Next sprint is a new cycle!
Play-tests are always welcome open. If you want to help me with your feedback, please contact me :)
**Explanation and showcase**
# ------ Game
## General
NEW
* Added app icon to windows.
* Added basic haptics (force feedback) to interactions. Can be toggled in the settings.
Improve:
* This build contains LOTS of refactor and improvements.
* * More soft object pointer usage.
* * Refactor and cleaned the book class.
* General cleanups, optimizations, small fixes, and documentation everywhere.
* * Optimized Nanite's "Pixel programmable distance".
* * Enabled GarbageCollector's actor and asset clusters.
* * PSO cache and precache.
* * More stringent cooking to reduce package size.
* Updated to Sentry 1.1.1.
* Fixed issue with shaders not compiling for low quality scalability settings.
Known issues:
* Outline effect looks odd with TAA at a shallow angle.
* Shelf has issues on proton with non-nanite mesh.
* The plate at end shows up and the fade starts later.
* Missng hint for poem on chap 02.[/p]
## Settings
NEW:
* Added configuration for "color aberration" visuals, and a feature toggle.
* Added ability to set defaults on game settings.
Improve:
* Improved setting full screen mode, resolution, and resolution scaling.
* * Resolution scaling now shows the actual resolution %. Might not be accurate if the main resolution changed, and it has not been applied yet.
* Added (performance) trace start/stop for debug builds.
## Art
NEW:
* Working on the new hall01, and toy.
* Adjusted the character energy particles.
* Added light importance volumes.
* Added reflection captures.
* Added and optimized cloud material.
* Added meshes for: cup. Not yet in build: cabinet-02.
* Improved UI style for: "big button", checkbox.
Improve:
* Optimized ambient occlusion. And enabled them for baked lights.
* Optimized lamp cover.
* Optimized shadows.
* Optimized drawing using Packed Level Actors.
## Chapters
All:
* Added/Improved hints. With more complex conditions :).
* Added interactions: clothes hanger, more light switches.
* Configurable range for Card-00, and foxified it.
CH00:
CH01:
CH02:
CH03:
CH04:
* Added LogicCard 04. Not enabled yet.
* Added word puzzle, changed flow.
* Added world text.
# ------- Subsystems and plugins
## All
> Public repos for the plugins are updated on a later date, according to (my) availability.
## Flashbacks
New:
* Experimental Anim FB Fps. Adjusts the fps of the animations based on the flashback. Has a feature toggle in settings.
* Added cloud effect.
* Added sound filter (echo/panning) on flashback.
## Dialogs
https://codeberg.org/jerobarraco/Diags
LifeDev:
* Fixed some dialogs. Added some more.
* Improved dialog prompt animation.
Plugin:
## Interactions (and animations)
https://codeberg.org/jerobarraco/Interact
LifeDev:
* Removed `RewardFlag`. It's superseded by auto-flag.
* Foxified cards.
Puzzle:
Plugin:
* Improved `SetHiddenInGame` and `SetActive`. Removed call to `SetAutoActivate`.
## Inventory / Flags / Teach
https://codeberg.org/jerobarraco/Inventory
LifeDev:
* Refactored inventory to show feedback when an item is consumed or acquired. Took some work.
Teach (NUX):
* Improve NUX animations and looks.
Plugin:
* Added cool down factor. Can be changed dynamically. And foxified it.
## JSignificance
https://codeberg.org/jerobarraco/JSig
## JUtils
https://codeberg.org/jerobarraco/JUtils
New:
Improves:
* Moved UI stuff to `JUtilsUI`.
* Optimized `QuickMesh`. Disabled "Affects navigation".
## Sounds
https://codeberg.org/jerobarraco/Sounds
LifeDev:
* Adjusted audio volumes.
* Adjusted music order.
* SFX for: Hanger, Heater.
Plugin:
## Story
https://codeberg.org/jerobarraco/Story
LifeDev:
* Adjusted some cameras.
Plugin:
* Block loading on a background thread.
* Improve step teleport.
* Reworked inter show/hide.
# ------ Links
Play on Steam
Forums https://forums.unrealengine.com/t/solodev-lifedev-my-game-about-overcoming-cptsd/1172122
Twitter:
Mastodon: https://mastodon.gamedev.place/@jerobarraco
Support on patreon ("one time" also available) https://www.patreon.com/c/jerobarraco
Support on liberapay https://liberapay.com/nande
Support on Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/jerobarraco
