22 October 2025 Build 20491905 Edited 22 October 2025 – 07:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.Added the setting to quickly pick up all items within its own range (disabled by default, you can turn it on in the settings)

2.Added buttons for right clicking to use items and right clicking to purchase items

3.Added a new skill 'English Spirit Sword'. Now you can use the Q key on the keyboard to summon and end the Sword of Tracking!

4.The number of points required for skill upgrade will now change with skill level

5.Removed the restriction on obtaining skill points

Thank you for your opinions and feedback. Although it is still very rudimentary, I will keep updating!

